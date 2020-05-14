Last Sunday Bono, leader of U2, turned 60 and he celebrated it with all his followers sharing a collection of songs that have a very special meaning for him. The singer himself defined the list as “60 songs that saved my life”.

Along with the “playlist” the singer wanted to attach the following message to all his fans: “These are the songs that saved my life. Without which I could not have lived. The ones that brought me here: from 0 to 60. The than they guided me through all the scratches, all kinds of annoyances. From serious to silly … and joy, especially joy, “wrote the musician born in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

Bono also explained that he will write a letter of thanks to all the artists that appear on his list in the form of affection towards them: “I want to thank each band and everyone who helped make them. I want to try to explain my fascination “, expressed the leader of U2.

These letters are addressed to different people such as the daughter of Pavarotti, the artist with whom he sang, the son of David Bowie or the singer Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas, to which he addresses as follows speaking about his song “Everything I Wanted”: “I go into your song and it is a dark beauty, painfully vulnerable and chilling, but at the same time carefree … but it does not cause anguish. You express it to be able to tame the feeling that it harbors ”.

U2 Leader’s Playlist Hosts Artists and Genres of All Kinds: From the opera with Luciano Pavarotti to the rap of Kanye West, through the Punk Rock of the Sex Pistols, but without forgetting the music of the Beatles or the country of Johnny Cash.

Complete Bonus Playlist

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – “Miserere”

2. Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”

3. Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

4. Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”

7. Ramones – “Swallow My Pride”

8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”

9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”

11. John Lennon – “Mother”

12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”

13. Elton John – “Daniel”

14. Andrea Bocelli- “With You Partiro”

15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”

16. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”

18. Kraftwerk – “Neon Lights”

19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

20. Prince – “When Doves Cry”

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”

22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”

24. Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”

25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”

26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

28. New Order – “True Faith”

29. R.E.M. – “Nightswimming”

30. Adele – “Chasing Pavements”

31. Arcade Fire – “Wake Up”

32. Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

33. Oasis – “Live Forever”

34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”

35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”

36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm”

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX“

38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”

39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “Rescue”

40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time“

43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”

46. ​​Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”

47. Coldplay – “Clocks”

48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”

49. New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”

50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”

51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way“

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin“

53. David Bowie – “Heroes”

54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)“

55. Sinéad O’Connor – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart“

56. Van Morrison – “A Sense of Wonder”

57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle“

58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”

59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”

60. Bee Gees – Immortality – “Demo Version”