“The Giants are a forceful force in the Dominican League” (Interview)

In exclusive conversations for El Fildeo, the general manager of the organization of the Dominican Winter League, Giants of the Cibao, Jesus Mejia He spoke with our editor Carlos Moreta, who told us about everything he achieved in his first year with the organization, as well as the way forward, the most recent changes in the organization and the future of his career as an executive.

During a conversation through a phone call between the executive of the Giants of the Cibao, Jesus Mejia With the editor of El Fildeo, Carlos Moreta, he began by telling us about all the agreed goals once he reached the aforementioned organization, mainly receiving this team being on a two-year streak in a row without occupying a position in the Lidom postseason, in addition to all the way to improve with the mechanism of the organization, as well as the expectations in search of a championship.

What were the main expectations of your arrival at the Gigantes del Cibao last year?

“Our expectations when we took over management was to make the Giants a competitive team on the field of play. That is why we carry out all the movements that we achieve as a group of operations. As you know, it is a League to win, there is no development here. Whenever you assume a position within a management is with your sights set on winning the championship, “he replied.

“The expectations are not only limited to the competitive plane, we wanted better some things within the organization, perhaps administrative and managerial, also the clubhouse with the players and what refers to the group of coaches. We made great strides not only competitively, but also in those areas, working as a team to achieve great improvements, “he said.

“We recognize that it was a competitive year, but I cannot say that we delivered, we will deliver once we achieve the crown,” he added.

Look at a shelf and see that in such a short time (First year) you have already received the honors of General Manager of the year, how special does it feel?

“We are aware that it was a good year. I think the credit to the executive of the year was more than a credit to my work, it was a credit to the entire organization. I think that manager of the year award was recognition of the great transformation we managed to make as an operations team at the Gigantes del Cibao. As recognition it feels special, I like to share it with the operations group, but we did not achieve the main goal, which was the championship crown ”, he declared.

How advanced do you see the plan of the Gigantes del Cibao to win a title in the Lidom again, this time with you as the general manager and head of León?

“It is baseball, it is known how difficult it is to predict it, but we understand that the plan is well advanced for us to go out and fight and try to achieve the crown. You have already seen what the team can do on the ground. We are simply continuing with the same plan from last year with a view to next season, identifying strengths and weaknesses, we have been active with transactions and we continue to talk about possible moves, as well as the types of players we want to import and the things we want to do. on the pitch ”, he revealed.

Will the Giants follow the same plan as last year? Or will we see a more accurate pitching plan than a team so linked to offense?

“We have a philosophy and a north of what we want to seek, to that one is always making adjustments, since one is learning about the business, one is studying the analytics, in addition to getting to know the team from the inside,” he said.

“Within our philosophy it has always been to create in the Giants a machinery to make and prevent runs, to prevent runs you have to have pitching and defense, so pitching has always been a priority for us. Maintaining a consistent pitching will always be a challenge playing in our stadium, but I think it is something that has been improved as we go along and is getting better for next season, “he added.

Will the Gigantes del Cibao be seeing Juan Francisco as a 4th bat in one more season? What steps does it take to present a deeper offense between the 4th – 5th bat?

“As for Juan Francisco and that offensive part, we believe that our offense is perhaps the best in the league in analytical and practical terms,” ​​he replied.

“Juan Francisco is a type of hitter that is going to produce in this league, although I cannot tell you that he will be the 4th bat of every day, but I can say that he will be in the middle of the lineup. Last season he was used as 3rd, 4th 5th, that same plan continues with him next season, ”he said.

“Other names like Carlos Peguero, Ronald Guzmán who will join in at some point in the coming season, Jordany Valdespin, recently acquired, as well as one or two imported ones that we could bring. What is the central part of the lineup will improve a lot, “he added.

How much confidence have the Giants seen in Luis Urueta to trust his services for a second year?

“We did not even have the idea that he would not repeat with the team, it was something that we took for granted before the end of the season,” he said.

“I spoke with him on the last day of the season when we lost game 7, I let him know that he was the ideal leader of the team, besides that I know that he would not have in mind that he was not going to return, more because of his commitment to the team. cause. Right now we understand that there is no better person than him to lead the Giants, “he added.

Do you feel like the smallness of the northern region within the Cibao Giants League? Or are they ensuring the battle for this year under their slogan #ElCibaoEsGigante?

“Perhaps as a manager it is not my responsibility to talk about those things, although I understand that the Giants are a brand that has been growing and establishing within the league and the Dominican Republic, as a strong brand within the Dominican Winter League. A few weeks ago the data had come out of which had been the best-selling shirts and caps, in addition to the ratings that the Final Series reached. The Giants came out very well standing there, I think not only in the Cibao, the Giants are a forceful force in the Dominican League, “he said.

How much did the Gigantes del Cibao see in Jordany Valdespin to offer such a significant change for him?

“At Jordany we just apply the philosophy of having players from a full season, who don’t have major league team limitations. We understood that in the specific case because of what he has been in the league, how productive he continues to be, in addition to what he can do in our stadium, he is still going to be a little better, “he declared.

“He is a versatile player, he can play you in the outfield and in the box, and he also brings a spark to the fierce atmosphere that we already have. A man proven in the playoffs and finals, he has also won the Caribbean Series, he will contribute not only on the field, but also because of his way of being at the clubhouse ”, he added.

“In this league we understand that the most rare thing is to have players without limitations, and he is a player without limitations who is productive, we understood that if he had the courage to involve Valdespin in a change as big as the one that was made with the Bulls, ”he said.

What’s next through October for the Giants? What’s next in Jesús Mejía’s career as an executive?

“We continue to focus on structuring the team for next season, we are already putting the finishing touches on the group of coaches who return practically the same, also evaluating the imported players we want, as well as maintaining contact with our native players,” he said.

“We are also going to focus a lot on doing a good draft to fill the team with young talent, we have an enviable young talent. We understand that by making a good draft, especially by selecting the second place that will be the place that we get for each round, we are going to have a young group of impact there to continue harvesting good players for the Giants ”, he adds.

“As for myself, I think the next thing is to keep working hard. As for my winter career is to continue being a part of the Giants, my goal in winter is to bring the Giants crowns and competitive years. And what comes outside of winter I leave it to time, the good work is seen, we are open to continue exploring some things outside the winter league, but always staying in winter which is our passion ”, he said.