The giant Mark Eaton, the king of the caps in the NBA, dies

Red Auerbach, the father of the great Celtics dynasty, used to say “you can’t teach height”: you can’t teach a player to be tall. And so he justified many of his picks on draft nights. His empire, not to be forgotten, was built on the shoulders of Bill Russell. And according to that principle, the Jazz bet in 1982 on Mark Eaton, a 2.24 center who played in the franchise until 1993, his entire NBA career, and has the number 53 retired in Salt Lake City. Today he has passed away, at the age of 64 and for reasons still unknown. The only thing that is known is that yesterday he was riding a bicycle.

Eaton was one of the ten tallest in the NBA and, above all, he was an extraordinary intimidator: holds the record for blocks in a season, 456 in 1984-85. The previous mark, which he pulverized, was Elmore Smith’s 393 in 1973-74, the first in which this statistic was counted (data from Russell, Wilt Chamberlain … and four NBA years of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are missing). In that 84-85 course, his average was 5.56 by 2.68 of the second, Hakeem Olajuwon. In his total career he put up 3,064 blocks and was one of five in the 3,000 club: 2,850 from Olajuwon, 3,289 from Dikembe Mutombo, 2,189 from Kareem (without those four years), his 3,064 and 3,020 from Tim Duncan.

He played 875 games, all with the Jazz and until back and knee injuries made him stop. And he averaged 6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, data in which he is the leader ahead of Manute Bol (3.34) and Olajuwon (3.09). He was twice Defender of the Year, the first pivot to win an award after dominated by the players of his position: 1985 and 1989. In the second of those seasons he was all star and in the first his averages were 9.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.6 plugs.

Californian by birth, he was frustrated in college because he insisted on doing things that were not within his reach. Wilt Chamberlain himself explained to him that he had to focus on intimidating, rebounding and getting the ball fast to the most productive guards. Thus he made a great career after arriving in the NBA from the fourth round of the 1982 draft (pick 72), and thus he became one of the great defensive pivots in history. After retiring, he worked as a commentator in Jazz games and the University of Utah, owned restaurants and worked, also in motivational work, with young people at risk of exclusion.