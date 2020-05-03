In the United States they are not having a good time with Donald Trump in power and the new coronavirus (it is estimated that 17 people die for every 100,000 inhabitants due to COVID-19 and the country adds up to just over 55,000 deaths). And now, it seems that things will be complicated at the levels of their ecosystem because, according to a report by The New York Times, the giant asian hornet has just arrived in the country.

The giant Asian hornet, known by its Latin name as Vespa Mandarina, is a species that can grow up to 5 centimeters and extend its wings of 7.5 cm. It is corpulent and its venom is capable of dissolving tissues. As if that were not enough, it is an aggressive species, and unlike bumble bees, it cannot stand being in captivity. In addition, it has powerful shark fin jaws, protective armor and tarsal nails to hold its victims. A whole case of cuteness!

The potent venom and stinger of the hornet, long enough to pierce a beekeeping suit, create an unbearable combination that victims have compared to the hot metal penetrating the skin. Giant Asian hornets can fly up to 20 miles per hour.

According to the NYT, the arrival of these hornets in the US USA It is particularly concerning not only because its stings hurt like hell and are terrifying to watch, but because of its potential impact on the American honey bee population. which in itself is already in decline.

Since then, entomologists have embarked on a large-scale search for these hornets, concerned that invaders may decimate bee populations in the United States and establish a presence so deep that all hope of eradication is lost.

Let’s hope they don’t fly to Mexico.

.