The ghost town of Russia for its temperatures of almost -40 degrees

The city of Vorkuta is located in the northern Arctic of Russia which has been practically abandoned by the population due to the uninhabitability of the place due to low temperatures.

Now, we can see its almost uninhabited buildings, covered with ice and snow, through a series of photographs and videos that Maria Passer has captured at -38 degrees.

“In this town there is only one apartment building that is not abandoned“Maria Passer told CNN Travel.” There are no stores, no banks, literally nothing. People who want to move out of the region cannot sell their apartments and have to leave them. There is only one family and they will soon be relocated to another apartment in another building. “

This historic Russian region was a labor camp from 1930 to 1960. Before the fall of the Soviet Union, the area was filled with citizens seeking mining jobs.

“To attract miners to live in harsh weather conditions, the miners salaries here were really good“, confessed the photographer.

Subsequently, the USSR disappeared and so did the coal mines. For this reason, many people decided leave town.

“It’s really a tragedy that many people have to leave their homes and go to live elsewhere, “he confesses.” But these places have an abandoned beauty. I’m trying to see this, and show this, in my photos. “