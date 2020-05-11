PARIS. Several European countries, such as France and Spain, lived their last day of confinement, between joy and fear of a new spike in the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already left more than 280,000 dead in the world, 11,000 of them in Brazil, the main focus in Latin America.

Almost five months after its eruption in China in late 2019, the pandemic that led to the confinement of more than half of humanity and paralyzed the economy around the world seems to be under control in several countries, although in full expansion in others, particularly in America.

But the ghost of a flare-up, and perhaps even a third, mentioned by the World Health Organization (WHO), appeared yesterday.

South Korea, seen as a model in crisis management, reflects this: after curbing the spread of the virus and easing restrictions, the Seoul city hall was forced to close all bars and clubs in the face of a new and obvious increase in Covid-19 cases.

In China, the first case in a month was registered in the city of Wuhan, cradle of SARS-CoV-2.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said these new infections show that “even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again.”

In Germany, another state considered exemplary in the face of the crisis, the limit of 50 new infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in three cantons is being exceeded.

Bars and restaurants were able to open in the State of Mecklembur-Pomerania, on the shores of the Baltic Sea, although the waiters had to wear a mask.

India, where the pandemic caused more than 2,000 deaths, is also taking steps towards unconfinement and as of Tuesday its railroad network, one of the largest in the world, will start operating “gradually” again.

Starting today, in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 26,600 deaths, half of its 47 million inhabitants enter phase 1 of the period of lack of confinement, which will allow them to meet with groups of up to ten people, stay on terraces with limited capacity or go to shops without having to make an appointment.

The most affected areas, such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​will have to wait for the health situation to improve.

In France, where there are more than 26 thousand deaths, the lack of confidence will also be by region. In the last 24 hours, the lowest daily balance of deceased was recorded since the confinement began on March 17, with 70 deaths. The partial reopening of schools is planned, a measure that raises concerns in families.

For their part, the British will be able to go out to exercise “unlimited”, drive to remote places and sunbathe as of Wednesday, according to the progressive de-escalation plan presented by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The president warned that the plan presented will be “conditional” and that its application will depend on the results, in the second country most punished in the world by Covid-19, which killed more than 31,500 people.

Faced with the economic consequences of confinement, the government called on sectors such as construction or manufacturing to resume work today, while businesses and schools will not open until “June 1 at the earliest.”

The reopening of cafes and restaurants will have to wait, at least, until July, Johnson said. In addition, a 14-day quarantine will be imposed on people entering the country, except those from Ireland.

In total, more than four million people worldwide are infected with Covid-19.

.