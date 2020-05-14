in recent days confirmed: “The lady has already been sued, has already been summoned to trial, I do not know if she took notice, the term is over.” “Data-reactid =” 27 “> The matter is stopped due to the pandemic, but Pous assured that they will be able to advance when the pertinent authorities return to their functions, however, in recent days he confirmed: “The lady has already been sued, has already been summoned to trial, I do not know if she was notified, the term is over.”

It was understood that in case of recovering the properties they would be in charge of Iván Aguilera, but Silvia Urquidi does not stop surprising when he speaks to the media, and this Wednesday he told ‘Sale el sol’ that the young man “has not yet been notified as heir Universal, that this is clear to journalists. And Mr. Pous knows it. He has not been notified, because that has to be done by a judge due to the demands presented by both Joao (another son of Juan Gabriel) and Don Pablo ( Divo’s brother) Remember nothing more than one thing: the lie lasts until the truth comes out, and sooner or later everything will be known. “

In fact, he assured that what Guillermo Pous said was false: “The trial has not started and it is a lie that I have been notified. Lawyer Pous lies a lot because I do not know what the lawyers he has hired tell him, because Lawyer Pous is a lawyer in copyright, he is not a lawyer who is neither a criminal. ” Silvia is forceful in defending her position: “The only legal thing about all that chaos that exists is my purchase before the SAT of 20 years ago. Why in 16 years did Juan Gabriel not leave a document or tell them about the properties? Because it was something we decided between him and me and no one else. “

his debt to the authorities was healed with the embargo of 11 properties “that the singer recovered in 2000, paying more than 22 million pesos.” & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 31 “> Urquidi no longer wants to explain what motivated his agreement with the artist, but journalists like Ana María Alvarado remember that Silvia commented years ago that the properties are in her name because she bought them at auction, with money and at the request of Juan Gabriel, so as not to lose them when she had problems due to tax evasion. Media like El Universal reported that his debt to the authorities was healed with the embargo of 11 properties “that the singer recovered in 2000, paying more than 22 million pesos”.

Silvia Urquidi has presented to television camerasThere are images of an act of alienation out of auction dated December 7, 2000 in which the name of Silvia Urquides Núñez appears as “buyer proposed by C. Alberto Aguilera Valadez, who offered to pay the amount of $ 22 ‘ 704,144.00 equivalent to the basis for the auction “of a list of real estate that includes land and houses. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 34 “> Among all the documents that Silvia Urquidi has presented to television cameras, there are images of an act of alienation out of auction dated December 7, 2000 in which it appears the name of Silvia Urquides Núñez as “buyer proposed by C. Alberto Aguilera Valadez, who offered to pay the amount of $ 22,704,144.00 equivalent to the basis for the auction” of a list of real estate that includes land and houses.

to People en Español magazine: “She [Silvia Urquidi] has no rights over Alberto Aguilera’s properties. She knows they are not hers; He knows that Alberto paid because he rescued them from the Treasury. She knows that I was with her paying them with the money that Alberto sent. He knows all the reality “. “data-reactid =” 35 “> This is how Iván Salas, brother of the mother of Juan Gabriel’s children, also spoke to People en Español magazine: “She [Silvia Urquidi] has no rights over Alberto Aguilera’s properties. She knows they are not hers; He knows that Alberto paid because he rescued them from the Treasury. She knows that I was with her paying them with the money that Alberto sent. He knows all the reality “.

bought by the artist because there his mother worked as a domestic servant), where Urquidi tried to open a museum dedicated to Juan Gabriel, but which was closed due to not having operating permits. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Of the ten properties in question, one of the best known is the one located on Calle Lerdo de Tejada, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (bought by the artist because his mother worked there as a domestic worker), where Urquidi tried to open a museum dedicated to Juan Gabriel, but which was closed due to not having operating permits.

A few moments ago, municipal authorities in Cd. Juárez closed a building on Calle Lerdo de Tejada, where, in a few hours, Silvia Urquides intended to open a museum and school named Juan Gabriel. They did not have land use and an operating license. pic.twitter.com/5ZBSJsUgAm – TelevisaEspectáculos (@TvsEspectaculos) August 27, 2019

But there are also other ‘ghost’ houses, such as those visited by Silvia Urquidi a year ago in Torreón, Coahuila. Although they are in his name, he could not hide his surprise when he saw the poor condition and abandonment of the properties. The unexpected thing was that there he met Iván Salas, and in the midst of the uncomfortable moment perhaps it was revealed why she does not want to return the real estate to Alberto Aguilera’s family.

details of his agreement with the singer will take them to the grave, but maintains that the purchase before the SAT was with her own money. “data-reactid =” 46 “> However, Silvia replied that Juan Gabriel sent her emails indicating that she should not do so, to which Salas agreed. He refused to believe, did not want to argue and left, Urquidi has also been clear in saying that details of his agreement with the singer will take them to his grave, but maintains that the purchase before the SAT was with his own money.

Silvia bought the properties “with Don Alberto’s money and what she is obliged by a document before a notary public is that the lady write them in the name of whom Don Alberto told her, this does not happen, and then what we have to do is ask her to write in favor of the testamentary succession. But they are not hers, for a legal matter, they are in his name, but he acquired them with money, also recognized, from don Alberto “. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “47”> However, the lawyer Guillermo Pous maintains that Silvia bought the properties “with Don Alberto’s money and what is required by a document before a notary public is that the lady write them in the name of whom Don Alberto told him, this does not happen, and then what we have to do is ask him to write in favor of the testamentary succession. But they are not hers, for a legal reason, they are in his name, but he acquired them with money, in addition recognized, from don Alberto “.

Meanwhile, Urquidi assures that from the year 2000 to 2016, when the singer died, she did not write to his name “out of respect and the agreement between Alberto and me. He refused to write in the name of Iván and Jesús Salas.” Instead, he said that his mission is to distribute what Juan Gabriel left him with the rest of the children who are outside the singer’s inheritance, so the fate of the houses in question will take time to be known.

