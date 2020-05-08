Getafe plans to reward its subscribers this season looking ahead to the next 2020-2021 campaign. For having been close to the club at this moment of complexity for the Covid 19 and not having given up the subscription they have with the Azulón club despite not being able to enjoy the rest of the season when having to play the games behind closed doors.

05/07/2020

A gesture that Angel Torres, president of the club, has announced to our colleagues at RADIO MARCA. A gesture that involves giving free league football to all current club subscribers throughout the next 2020-2021 season. In a scenario where the date where they can enter the stadiums is still unknown, the Madrid club’s top president understands that the most logical thing is to give football to all its subscribers for free so that it does not cost them money to go to the stadium in the championship games garter belt, once the Ministry of Health authorizes the return of hobbies in stadiums.

They will only have to pay a few amounts for the matches of the competition copera in addition to the matches in Europe, if Getafe finally managed to qualify for the Europa League or even the Champions League.

This measure and enormous gesture of the Azulón president affects the more than 13,500 subscribers that Getafe currently has in the highest category of Spanish football.

