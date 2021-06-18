The gestures of Ronaldo and Pogba, a challenge for UEFA more than for the brands

Madrid, Jun 18 (.) .- The gestures of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and the French midfielder Paul Pogba, who set aside the bottles of Coca-Cola and Heineken, sponsors of the Eurocup, coinciding with falls in their shares in the stock markets, suppose a bigger problem for UEFA as an organizer than for the stock market performance of beverage companies, according to analysts.

What was a routine press conference on Monday on the eve of Hungary-Portugal in Euro Group F turned into much more when Cristiano Ronaldo sat in the Ferenc Puskás stadium press room alongside coach Fernando Santos, looked at the two bottles of Coke on the table, and he put them aside before the surprised look of his coach.

Immediately afterwards, the Italian Juventus forward took the bottle of water that was next to the soft drinks – without a label because there was no sponsor of this branch in the tournament – he raised it towards the journalists and said with a serious gesture, “Water, not Coca -Cola “, just before the press officer started the questions.

Ronaldo’s gesture – key the next day with two goals in the 0-3 that Portugal endorsed Hungary – occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. CET on Monday, 9.45 a.m. in New York, where The Coca-Cola Company is listed. of soft drinks and one of the historical sponsors of sporting events worldwide, which had already started that day with losses: in the first hour on the market the title had gone from 56.18 dollars at the close of Friday to be worth 55, $ 30, 1.5% less.

The translation on social networks and some media was direct: Ronaldo’s gesture had made the price tremble. But the Coca Cola share was already falling before: it lost 0.9% at 9:30 a.m. in New York, before the Portuguese star publicly showed his preferences in terms of drinks.

“The fall of Coca Cola on the 14th is the effect of the discount on the share price of a dividend that has been paid of about 42 cents per share. What happens is that one thing has coincided with another and at the media level it is said that this fall has to do with the visibility of Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture, and nothing is further from reality, “explains Darío García, a stock market analyst at XTB. In fact, the company’s stock rallied, closing at $ 55.64 on Monday.

However, the media visibility in networks of Ronaldo’s snub and the supposed impact on the stock did cause declines in the following days: on Wednesday 16, the Coca-Cola share closed at $ 54.67, the lowest price of the title. from the company in a month, since May 19, when it was at $ 54.17.

“This behavior has more to do with the mediatization of that anecdote than with the impact at the time it occurred,” adds García, who explains that Coca-Cola has recovered in the last year between 75% and 80% of the It lost value in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, which made it go from $ 60 per share at the end of February 2020 to $ 38 on March 20 of that year, in the midst of the global expansion of the pandemic. .

Ronaldo’s gesture had a later reply: on Tuesday, after France-Germany in Munich, with a 1-0 result for the French national team, French midfielder Paul Pogba, from England’s Manchester United, removed the beer bottle from the table of the Heineken brand, another of the commercial supports of the Eurocup, in this case with no other gesture than to pick it up and place it on the ground.

In the case of Heineken, its shares had risen and fallen for some time due, according to the XTB analyst, to the fact that its stock market performance is “closely linked to the economic recovery” after the pandemic. On Tuesday, the shares of the Dutch brewery closed at 98 euros per share, and the next day they rose to 99.7 euros.

“Since March it is a company that has appreciated,” adds García. In March, the Heineken share was worth about 81 euros, and is currently close to 100, a ceiling that the analyst believes will eventually exceed the trend it accumulates.

For Javier Arizmendi, asset manager at Tressis and former striker for Atlético de Madrid, Deportivo de la Coruña, Valencia, Zaragoza, Getafe or Mallorca, as well as being an international with the Spanish team, this situation is “pure sensationalism” since it is about falls ” residuals in percentage terms “.

“Coca-Cola is the most consumed brand in the world. There are many more people who know Coca-Cola than Cristiano Ronaldo. On that day, the S&P 500 (stock index of the 500 main companies of the New York Stock Exchange) fell more than Coca -Cola, “the advisor and ex-footballer told ..

THE ROLE OF UEFA, IN THE FOCUS

Although the impact of these gestures on the actions of the two companies is limited, the action of UEFA could have more impact, which until Thursday was not officially pronounced, with a note in which it recalled that the sponsors “are an integral part for the realization of the tournament and to guarantee the development of football throughout Europe. “

“It seems that what is weighing heavily on the stock market is how it is possible that UEFA is not adopting any type of sanctioning or reprimanding measure,” says the XTB analyst, for whom the action of the European body could make some brands “consider whether it is worth paying UEFA for their brand to appear linked to a sporting event.”

From a marketing point of view, Javier Mancebo, the research director of the consultancy specialized in sports sponsorship Strock, also points to the highest body of European football.

“UEFA has, among others, the obligation to defend and protect the image of its sponsors. The simple fact that neither Ronaldo nor Paul Pogba are going to be sanctioned by the organization seems to me a rather serious matter,” Mancebo said in statements to ..

With his experience as a former player, Arizmendi calls for responsibility. “The outlay made by these companies is sure to be high for sponsoring there, and that things of this type happen plays against them, with which that legal or investment security falters. You have to be something more responsible,” he claims.

Cristiano and Pogba were followed, in a more subdued way, by the Italian Manuel Locatelli, who after being the great star of the Italy-Switzerland on Wednesday with two goals (3-0), put the bottle of water in the center, displacing a few The Coca-Cola bottles centimeters before the press conference begins.

It remains to be seen if these actions are repeated, and if they may have a future impact on sponsorship contracts. “The same as a few years ago the brands that sponsor teams began to demand bonus-malus clauses based on the sports results or even the extra-sports behavior of their players, since it is very possible that, now that this melon has been opened, sponsors try in some way to protect themselves against this type of situation “, points out Javier Mancebo. A new challenge for UEFA and for the rest of the competition organizers.

Miguel Angel Moreno

(c) . Agency