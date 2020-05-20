Karl Malone did not want to participate in the recording of The Last Dance. We don’t know the reason, but it is your right. Much has been published about it in the last few hours, however, an important detail of the documentary has gone completely unnoticed.

After the defeat, the tremendous defeat in which he loses a key ball to Michael JordanMalone boards the Bulls’ bus to congratulate his rivals. A gesture of champion of the second highest scorer in NBA history. That he played three finals (two with the Jazz and one with the Lakers) and that he left without a ring. Big Karl.

