The return of the NBA has been in doubt for a little over a couple of weeks due to the rebellion that started Kyrie irving along with a large number of league players, for which they decided not to dispute the final stretch of the 2019/20 season due to the serious situation of social and racial injustice that plagues the United States.

Irving and the rest of the players, following the murder of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of a local Minneapolis police, consider that returning to the NBA is synonymous with giving in the fight against racism of the North American country. For them, the return of the basketball competition would distract people from the true goal they have as African American citizens of the United States.

However, despite this revolution, the NBA itself has continued with its plan to resume the league on July 30, although they have not overlooked the demands of the players who did not want to return for the aforementioned reason.

As reported by the journalist and NBA insider at . and Stadium, Shams Charania, the NBA has reached an agreement with the Players Union whereby those who wish to can modify the name that appears on the bib of their respective t-shirts for a message with a statement about social justice.

A similar practice has been carried out in the English football league, the Premier League, in which the names of all the players were replaced on the jerseys by the motto ‘Black Lives Matter’.