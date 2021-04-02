The German Zverev fight for the title at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open

The German Alexander Zverev, current number 7 in the world, will fight for the title of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open. The winner of 14 ATP titles, including three Masters 1000, will be the first seed of the tournament thanks to a ‘Wild Card’ from the organization. One of the best rackets on the circuit thus joins the main draw and thus becomes the top favorite to the final victory.

Zverev, who has been lifting at least one trophy every season for six years in a row, has started this 2020 showing great form. In the first months he has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he only yielded to world number one and later champion Novak Djokovic. A few weeks later he took the ATP 500 in Acapulco, after beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Zverev has three Master 1000 titles to his credit, two of them on clay (Madrid 2018 and Rome 2017) and a Grand Slam final (US Open 2020). He is also one of the few active tennis players who has been able to beat the ‘Big-3’.