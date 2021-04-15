The German Justice declares illegal to put a limit on the price of rents in Berlin

Protest over the rent price limit in Berlin (Photo: Europa Prees)

The Constitutional Court of Germany has declared illegal the limit imposed by the Berlin City Council on the rental price of houses, which came into force in February 2020, after understanding that the local authorities have exceeded their powers.

The reform froze the prices of 1.5 million homes according to the levels of June 2019. This measure was well received by tenants, but was widely criticized by the owners and developers of the homes.

Now the Constitutional Court has agreed with the latter and has argued that the regions can only adopt regulations in matters in which there is no normal at the federal level. In this case, if there is a national law regarding rental prices and, therefore, the local authorities would be violating it.

From this body they explain that these are measures designed to protect tenants from potential abuses in rent in the case of unsubsidized housing. For this reason, the law adopted in the city of Berlin on leases is “null in its entirety”, as determined by the court.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The Government extends the rental moratoriums for three months and the suspension of evictions for the vulnerable

The EU will not extend contracts with AstraZeneca and Janssen

Denmark eliminates AstraZeneca vaccine, but not because of thrombi

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.