The German Football League (DFB) intends to resume on May 15 the Bundesliga season, suspended since March by COVID-19, and has informed the 36 First and Second clubs of this division, according to the newspaper “Bild”.

05/06/2020

This information follows the decision adopted this Wednesday by the chancellor’s government Angela Merkel and regional leaders to give green light for the resumption of matches, behind closed doors, and under strict security measures and hygiene.

“Today’s decision is good news for the First and Second Bundesliga. It is also linked to a great responsibility for the clubs that must comply with the medical and organizational rules, “advanced the administrative director of the DFB, Christian Seiffert, about the authorization of the political sphere.

Seiffert admitted that matches behind closed doors are not the ideal solution, but at the same time it is the only possible one to end the season, something necessary to ensure the existence of some clubs. It is now expected that the heads of the clubs and the DFB will meet this Thursday to define the next steps until the reopening of the season.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bayern Munich, Karlheinz Rummenigge, thanked the decision makers in advance for their decision and stressed that this will allow the definition of the title can be given “in the field and not in the offices.” Bayern, with nine days to go, is the leader, with a four point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

Rummenigge He also thanked the DFL for developing the precautionary plan and called for its disciplined application. The administrative director of Dortmund, Hans-Joachim WatzkeHe said his club was aware of the responsibility and recalled that the containment of the pandemic had only been possible thanks to the discipline of people throughout Germany.

“Only because people showed incredible discipline can we return step by step to another form of normality. “, said. “Many sectors return to their activities under strict rules and soccer too. In this context, at Borussia Dortmund we are aware of our responsibility,” he added.

Watzke He also said that just for a team like Borussia Dortmund, which receives a special force from the support of its public, to play behind closed doors It is not the best, but that the alternative of waiting until it was possible to play games with the public was not viable.

Most clubs started training a few weeks ago, albeit in pairs or in small groups. Last Thursday the test round was also started among all the first and second division players, technical staff and others involved in the matches.

