The President of the German Football Federation (DFB), Fritz keller, reiterated this Monday that the season should end games behind closed doors, in the face of the coronavirus crisis, and has asked the most critical supporters to support this initiative because it is “necessary” to guarantee the “survival” of the clubs.

04/20/2020

Act at 12:28

CEST

Europa Press

“Giving up behind closed doors would mean some fans may never be able to go to a game for their club again because it will no longer be there, it will not exist,” Keller told sports magazine ‘Kicker.’ “We don’t want to lose any club,” he said.

The German soccer manager refers to a publication of the same magazine that predicts that 13 of the 36 Bundesliga clubs and the second division may have to file for bankruptcy before June if the last installment of income is not received on television, money that would not be available without ending the season.

Fritz Keller, President of the German Federation | EFE

Despite the refusal of the fans to play matches behind closed doors, Keller reiterated that football has no “special role” in this crisis and promised that the resumption of matches in Germany will not be “at the expense of the health system.” “Tests will not be used for players who may be lacking in other areas,” he said.

The German Football League (DFL), which represents the top two levels, meets again on Thursday. Government restrictions are in effect until May 3, and The next high-level meeting on the subject is scheduled for April 30..

According to the DFL, the season could be resumed and completed from May, an option that German politicians do not completely rule out. Although a ban on playing games with the public in the stands until August 31 prevails. “Soccer is ready to resume competition as soon as the authorities give the green lightKeller finished.

.