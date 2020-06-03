The German Football Federation (DFB) will deal with the greatest possible sensitivity the gestures made by several Bundesliga players last weekend as a tribute to George Floyd, who died on May 25 due to police brutality.

06/02/2020

Act at 14:47

CEST

.

Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi, from Borussia Dortmund, Weston McKennie (Schalke 04) and Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach) made gestures in memory of the American citizen and under the statutes of the agency, “political, religious or personal slogans” are not allowed “during the parties, so they are exposed to a possible sanction by the Control Committee.

DFB President Fritz Keller has already expressed his understanding of the players’ actions and that had “great respect” for his protests, and the maximum person in charge of the federal court, Hans E. Lorenz was in a line also conciliatory. “I have no doubt that the Control Committee will treat the matter with prudence and judgment,” he told dpa, recalling that in the past, the players involved normally received a warning.

For its part, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) also showed its support for the country’s athletes who want to express their opinion on the matter. “It is extremely rewarding when athletes meet their role models that they are always urged to be, and raise their voices on a completely unacceptable matter, “said the organisation’s president, Alfons Hoermann, to the public broadcaster ZDF.

“I can only encourage them to say what they think and show what they feel. I can only hope that federations and organizations show the right judgment when evaluating these actions. When unacceptable things happen around the world, it is not only correct, but that talking is the duty of sport, “he said.

.