In Germany begin to understand that the season is going to have to end behind closed doors by the coronavirus. This was explained this Monday by the president of the German Football Federation (DFB), Fritz Kellerz, who asks fans to support the initiative, since it is essential to guarantee the “survival” of all clubs.

«Giving up behind closed doors would mean some fans may never be able to go to a club game again because they won’t be there anymore, over there. We don’t want to lose any clubs, ”Keller said in an interview with sports magazine Kicker.

The top leader of the German soccer team was very clear when it came to speaking, since economically the clubs would suffer a lot due to the lack of income. In fact, the aforementioned magazine has published that 13 of the 36 Bundesliga clubs could declare bankruptcy before June if the competition does not resume and, therefore, they do not receive the last installment of the television rights.

Despite the refusal of the fans to play matches behind closed doors, Keller reiterated that football has no “special role” in this crisis and promised that the resumption of matches in Germany will not be “at the expense of the health system. No tests will be used for players that may be needed in other areas“He commented.

At the moment there is no official return date. The German Football League will meet again this Thursday to discuss the issue. It should be recalled that the restrictions of the German government remain in force until May 3, and the next high-level meeting on the subject is scheduled for April 30. However, some like Bayern have returned to training in compliance with government security measures.

According to the DFL, the season could be resumed and completed from May, an option that German politicians do not completely rule out. Although a ban on playing games with the public in the stands prevails until August 31. “Soccer is ready to resume competition as soon as the authorities give the green light”Keller finished.