The president of the German Football Federation (DFB), Fritz Keller, has asked to reflect on the possibility of set a salary cap in European leagues, following the model implemented in Major League Soccer.

05/20/2020

Act at 14:16

CEST

SPORT.es

“There are absurd wages that are not affordable. You have to set a salary cap for everyone to avoid a bigger financial debacle,” said the DFB president,

Keller also noted that twill pitch his proposal to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, to carry out the salary reform in European football. In addition, he expressed his desire to “bring football closer to the people” and was very critical of the “horrendous sums” that intermediaries receive in transfers and that generate irritation in the fans.

He also stressed the need for organizations to plan long term and not season by season to give more sustainability to football projects.

Keller’s statements come days after the resumption of the Bundesliga, which was the first of the major European leagues to resume competition. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the president of the German federation considers that it is time to make changes to the management model of clubs and federations. The president of the Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, was also in favor of implementing a salary cap.

.