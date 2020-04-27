The German extreme right has suspended one of its spokesmen accused of defining itself as “fascist” and of having claimed “Aryan” origins, said Sunday the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“He has been suspended,” said a spokesman for Christian Lüth, who has worked for the AfD since 2013 and has been the spokesperson for the parliamentary group since the party’s entry into the chamber in 2017. national deputies.

An officer grandfather in the Third Reich War Navy

He confirmed information from the weekly Die Zeit about this 43-year-old man who has so far been considered to be very close to the party’s leadership and in particular to its main leader, Alexander Gauland.

According to Die Zeit, the sanction came because the spokesman claimed to be “fascist” and said he was proud of his “Aryan” origins. His grandfather, Wolfgang Lüth, was an officer in the German Third Reich War Navy and had commanded a submarine as such. According to Der Spiegel, Christian Lüth made the remarks during an email conversation with a woman who offered to work for the parliamentary group.

This affair comes at a time when the AfD, the main opposition party in the German Chamber of Deputies, has been torn for months by rivalries and settling of scores between its moderate wing and its radical wing, close to the neo-Nazi movements.

AfD’s radical wing under police surveillance

The latter, who is exercising a growing influence, militates in particular for the end of the culture of repentance towards the crimes perpetrated by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. The police recently decided to place it under surveillance because of the threat that it may constitute for the German democratic state.

The tensions between the two currents are such that the idea of ​​a split was recently raised at the highest level, before being abandoned in the face of the internal outcry.