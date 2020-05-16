Alternative politician for Germany (AfD) Andreas Kalbitz, during a speech at a party congress last December in Braunschweig.RONNY HARTMANN / .

There is no truce in the war being waged within the German far right. The executive for Alternativa por Alemania (AfD) has decided to expel Andreas Kalbitz, a prominent representative of the most radical wing of the ultra formation, from the party. Kalbitz’s past, allegedly linked to an outlawed far-right organization, has been the trigger for a decision that has surprised the members of the party by its withering nature. The expulsion represents a new episode in the battle for the identity of a protest party in which far-right and openly xenophobic currents coexist with others that are somewhat more moderate.

AfD is the third most voted force in the German Parliament and the first opposition in a grand coalition government. The ultra formation first entered the Bundestag after the September 2017 elections with 12.6% of the votes. In recent months, the polls have not been very favorable to AfD, while the parties in the Government are receiving strong support from the population for their management of the pandemic. AfD participates actively in the very minority protests, but which are multiplied by Germany against the measures to contain the pandemic.

Kalbitz was until now the party’s representative in Brandenburg, where AfD obtained excellent results – second place, 23.5% of the votes. But he was above all the great schemer of Der Flügel, the most radical wing of AfD, whose visible head he shares with Bjorn Höcke, another highly controversial leader for his extremist drift. Last March, the party executive already ordered the formal dissolution of Der Flügel, after the federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution declared her an extremist and subjected her to surveillance. It was evident however that as long as its main actors remained within AfD, it was going to be difficult for their influence to diminish.

Party damage

“[Kalbitz] it damages the image of the party due to its extremism, especially in the west, where it is more difficult for people to identify with this radical current, ”interpreted sources from the formation. According to a report by the German secret services, quoted by the press and circulating through the party, Kalbitz was a member of the neo-Nazi organization Heimattreue Deutsche Jugend (HDJ), banned since 2009. He had so far alleged that his association with the organization in the past had been punctual.

The decision on Friday went ahead by a narrow majority. Seven leaders voted in favor of the expulsion, five against and one abstained, according to party sources. Some of those who voted against fear that there is insufficient evidence of their membership in HDJ and that Kalbitz will appeal the decision and rejoin the party. Kalbitz himself was quick to announce that he will fight to return.

