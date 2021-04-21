The German Constitutional endorses the legality of the European Union Recovery Fund

Europe. (Photo: EFE)

The Constitutional Court of Germany has cleared the way for the ratification and subsequent disbursement of the European recovery fund of almost 800,000 million euros with which the EU wants to boost its economy after the pandemic after dismissing the appeal filed by a group of German citizens .

The High Court considers that the consequences of the preliminary blockade would be more serious if it were subsequently declared constitutional than if it were to go ahead and finally determine its unconstitutionality.

Given that, therefore, the result of the main proceedings cannot be determined in a summary examination, the Federal Constitutional Court must, in principle, base its decision on a weighing of consequences, for which reason the German High Court has considered that “in the This case, the weighting does not give rise to a decision in favor of the applicants ”.

“Ratification is neither inadmissible nor unfounded”

In its presentation, the Constitutional Court recognizes that the complaint filed against the German ratification “is not inadmissible from the beginning nor clearly unfounded”, since it considers that the plaintiffs have demonstrated that it is at least possible that it could violate the constitutional norm, but maintains that “On the basis of a summary examination, it does not seem very likely that the Court will find a violation in the main proceedings.”

Therefore, given that the decision in the present preliminary judicial proceeding must be based on a weighing of consequences, the Constitutional Court has announced that the result does not favor the plaintiffs, taking into account that the consequences that would result from not imposing the precautionary measures requested of ratification and later declared unconstitutional “are less serious” than the consequences that will occur …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.