The German Brych whistles the Italy-Spain

07/04/2021 at 4:47 PM CEST

The referee designated for the meeting of this Tuesday of the Spain’s semifinal against Italy at Wembley. And the UEFA arbitration establishment pulls one of its most veteran referees. It’s about german Felix brych.

It so happens that until now the Spanish team has never won but neither has they lost to the German. The previous two ended in a draw. The first was in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup against France (1-1 on October 16, 2012) and then in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup precisely against Italy. It was October 6, 2016 and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

Italy does not know defeat either with the German in the previous five precedents where three ended with victory and the other two games with a draw.

The German referee will whistle this Tuesday the fifth game of this European Championship. It is the most used collegiate so far. In addition to two games in the group stage, he then whistled the round of 16 duel between Belgium-Portugal (1-0) and just led the quarterfinal clash between Ukraine and England yesterday that ended with the English team’s win.

This season he has whistled several Spanish teams, starting with the quarterfinal duel of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool that ended in a 0-0 draw. The German was the Chelsea-Atlético de Madrid referee who was decided with the controversial goal by Giroud that the VAR was reviewing.

Brych was also the referee that five years ago expelled Torres in the Champions League. It was in April 2016 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the highest continental competition that the rojiblancos faced against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. Game that was marked by the expulsion of Fernando Torres after 36 minutes of the meeting. The second yellow came as a result of an entry to Sergi Busquets.

The match ended 2-1 for the Catalans but, even so, that season Atlético de Madrid ended up playing their second Champions League final against Real Madrid at the San Siro stadium.