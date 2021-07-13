The gentlemen’s agreement is up to the pilots, says Masi

The drivers understand that during qualifying they keep their starting positions while trying to create a good gap with the car in front that allows them to start their timed laps.

However, this season there have been repeated instances of drivers passing their rivals and actually jumping the single-seater train.

At the Austrian GP it became a particular problem when, after the drivers were seen queuing at the last free practice corner, Masi stepped in and told them before qualifying that they could not wait and create a gap at that point. .

They were then told to slow down before reaching the penultimate turn, but there were cases of drivers overtaking other cars that slowed down, forcing them to go even slower.

Sebastian Vettel was especially direct with the matter after his overtaking, to which was added a penalty for further hampering traffic and specifically Fernando Alonso.

Some pilots have suggested that the SON It should keep an eye on the matter, but Masi made it clear that any gentlemen’s agreement is just that, and that it has no formal place within sports regulations.

In addition, he stressed that if drivers have a problem, they must solve it among themselves.

“I know about the gentlemen’s agreement because I see it in the media from time to time,” said the Australian.

“It’s a gentlemen’s agreement that they have 20 of them on the circuit, so they may need to meet again and reaffirm or revise that agreement between them!”

“Let’s be honest. They are all elite athletes. I think one of the parties has probably exacerbated it this year, and it shows how tight the grid is. And all the pressures are in there.”

More from F1:

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo agrees that the drivers could fix it themselves.

“I think in the end, if someone has been cheeky and took advantage of the situation that we agreed to, that driver or those drivers should expect some shit to hit them at some point,” he said.

“That is the decision and the choice they make, so I am happy that we can figure it out in our own way.”