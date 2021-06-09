The Geneva Motor Show returns in 2022

Enlarge

ACD June 8, 2021

The great fans of the automotive world and the brands that present their great novelties in it missed it, but after two years canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it returns. We talk aboutl Geneva International Motor Show, which will return in February 2022 in person, as confirmed by the organizers of the Swiss exhibition.

The Hall will open its doors between February 19 and 27 next year, with the press conferences (and when the firsts of the fair are really presented) on February 17 and 18.

A face-to-face show between February 19 and 27

We’re gearing up for # GIMS2022!

We’re excited to announce that exhibition registrations open today. Exhibitors have until mid-July to register for the event: 19 to 27 February 2022. Spread the word (and the tweets). Register here 👇 – GIMS Swiss (@GimsSwiss) May 27, 2021

Organizers have set mid-July as the deadline for brands to RSVP to one of the world’s longest-established auto shows. However, they clarify that the return of the room still depends on the situation of the pandemic.

«We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding political regulations regarding Covid-19 let us bring it to life«, Explained the general director of the Geneva International Motor Show, Sandro Mesquita.

The return of the Geneva show is great news and gives the industry a new boost. It should be remembered that the 2020 edition, which began in February last year, it was canceled just days before its inauguration, with the exhibitions already mounted. Organizers tentatively planned to try again later in the year, but it proved impossible, and the 2021 Geneva Motor Show was also canceled.

Since the suspension of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the rest of the big car events have been canceled, like the Hall of New York or the one in Detroit.

The good evolution of the pandemic situation has caused the return, in person, from the Shanghai Auto Show, which was held in February. In a few months will arrive, or so it is expected, the Chicago Auto Show (in July and in short) and the New York Auto Show (in August).