The genetic reason why this rabbit walks on its front legs

Rabbits, hares or kangaroos are some of the species of animals that move through jumps. However, selective breeding of rabbits has resulted in a strange pet whose way of jumping has puzzled many.

Its about sauteur d’Alfort rabbit (Alfort jumper), who does not jump or walk like others of his kind. Unlike other rabbits or hares, the sauteur d’Alfort raises its hind legs and uses the front legs when walking, as if it were doing a handstand.

New research published in the journal PLOS Genetics has tried to better understand jumping genetics of rabbits studying this unusual breed.

In this new study, the researchers raised 52 rabbits The result of the crossing of a male sauteur d’Alfort rabbit with a single female of the New Zealand white race, and later of the crossing of the resulting offspring.

By sequencing the entire genome of the rabbits, the scientists were able to identify the cause of this developmental defect. It is a specific mutation in the orphan receptor B (RORB) gene, which provides instructions for mammalian cells to create certain proteins.

Usually the RORB protein is found in many regions of the rabbit nervous system, but this mutation leads to a sharp decline in the number of neurons in the spinal cord that produce RORB.

This change is responsible for the strange gait of the sauteur d’Alfort rabbit, so the RORB gene it would be the one that allows rabbits to move and jump in that way, the authors conclude.