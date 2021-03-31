The Genesis X is a spectacular electric coupe that should go into production

Genesis is to Hyundai what Lexus is to Toyota, a premium brand that wants to establish itself as an alternative to traditional premium manufacturers. Although its main focus is the US market – and also the Asian market – we are sure that it will gradually extend its reach to markets such as Europe. To become better known and attract more customers, what Genesis needs is an eye-catching and aspirational image. And I can’t think of a better way to do it than with cars like the Genesis X, a spectacular and statuesque electric coupe.

We have to clarify that at the moment the Genesis X is only a prototype. Although it is a car that could never be produced, its aesthetic solutions seem to be very close to series production, except for details such as its futuristic rear-view mirrors or its front optics, whose legality gives me doubts. In any case, it is an absolutely spectacular vehicle at the design level. In an era where everything is SUV and crossover, for a brand to introduce a traditional-format coupe is a necessary breath of fresh air.

Together with the Genesis G70 saloon, it would be the most passionate nucleus of the Genesis range.

Of its appearance I want to highlight, first of all, its front optics. They are LED type and the funny thing is that they extend throughout the front wing. An aesthetic solution never before seen in a car so close to production. From the front we also highlight the brand’s characteristic grille and some bumpers whose air intakes, for some reason, remind us of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolgio. The side profile of the Genesis X is elegant and refined, with clean and elegant lines, with a clearly marked waist line.

The choice of the color of this prototype makes its profile remind me of British classics from Jaguar and Aston Martin – that evocation, in my opinion, is a success. The rear is also spectacular, with a sharp-cut tailgate and light aerodynamic profile. The rear LEDs mimic the front ones, and although the car does not have exhaust pipes, the diffuser moldings make us imagine their presence. Finally, we have to talk about the driving position of this GT, which we implore to reach series production.

Some of your design details will make it to production. We don’t know if the coupe, as such, will.

A driving position not so far from reality, with sculptural sports seats and a complete pilot orientation. The center console and digital instrumentation are enveloping, and the pilot area is dyed in brown leather, compared to the gray of the rest of the seats. The two-spoke steering wheel features the backlit central logo, with taste and elegance. On a technical level, the only thing we know is that it will be an electric car, possibly built on the E-GMP modular platform from Hyundai-KIA Group.

And that’s great news: its modular architecture would allow installing a large battery under the passenger compartment and mounting one or two electric motors, achieving full or two-wheel drive propulsion. This prototype proves that it is possible to build electric cars that thrill petrolheads, who see the market move hopelessly towards a dystopia of ultra-connected electric crossover and riddled with driving assistants.

Source: Genesis