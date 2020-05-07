That was their plan, until March 25, the day of the last prenatal consultation in which Itzel Mar, their OB / GYN doctor, suggested that they deliver at home.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Health declared the start of phase 2 of the health contingency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mexico, a situation that increased social distancing measures to avoid infections, among others.

Already from the beginning of phase 1, at the end of February, Itzel began to recommend home delivery to her healthy and normal pregnancies to avoid exposing pregnant women, their families and herself to a hospital environment where they could appear sick with COVID-19.

“The baby was going to be born in full contingency and I felt very vulnerable. I didn’t want to risk it and I trusted the doctor who has preparation for home birth, ”says Mara to explain her last-minute decision, with which she changed the hospital for her home.

Hugo López-Gatell, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, who presents the report on the progress of the pandemic in the country daily and has become the most relevant public figure during this contingency, said that during pregnancy, it diminishes the effectiveness of the defense system and “in general virus infections can be complicated” to explain why this population is considered among vulnerable groups. On April 9, the day Mexico reported 194 deaths, the undersecretary announced that 2 of those deaths were from pregnant women.

But for Guadalupe Hernández, president of the Association of Professional Midwives (APP), the circumstantial nature of caring for pregnant women during this pandemic goes beyond that vulnerability.

“It is not only the risk of getting it, but what is implied by the stress and anguish in those places [los hospitales] where there is so much sick ”, he considers.

Sabrina Speich, who is in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, is one of them and agrees that requests for midwifery and home services have increased.

“I get 3 calls a day from women who do not want to step on insurance (Mexican Institute of Social Security-IMSS) and we are not yet in an emergency, but nobody wants to step on the hospital or crazy,” he says.

The average number of births in Mexico for the year is about 2.3 million and the medical personnel who work in the institutions have never been sufficient to respond to this demand, explains Hernández. For this reason, the situation of the pandemic makes care for pregnant women more inaccessible, when the hospitals that have been designated to serve COVID-19 reject them without giving them an immediate solution or when they themselves decide not to expose themselves to a risky situation. of contagion, without alternatives to hospital care.

Lauri, who lives in Acapulco, Guerrero, is in her sixth month of pregnancy and since March she decided not to come to his consultation at the IMSS as a precautionary measure, in the face of the health contingency. He paid for a consultation with an individual, but even this one could not assure him that in April he could attend to it.

“If I am worried, I hope I do not have an emergency because my appointment was open and I do not know if they will attend to me, even in the private sector,” lauri laments.

These interventions do not decrease the risk for mother or child or the saturation of hospital units, considers Adriana Albarrán, gynecologist. In the case of any medical intervention, he explains, complications can increase the number of days of hospitalization and, therefore, there is greater exposure to contagion. Furthermore, they are procedures not recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and may even constitute obstetric violence.

“It is very difficult to defend your rights from a situation of vulnerability and, in the midst of this health crisis, we must not fail to point out obstetric violence,” says Georgina, who on March 30 gave birth to her first daughter. She decided from the beginning of her pregnancy that her delivery would be at home and with a midwife because she considered it a freer and more respectful process.

In Mexico, according to the 2016 National Survey on the Dynamics of Household Relationships (ENDIREH), at least a third of women aged 15 to 49, with one or more children, have suffered some type of abuse by health personnel during obstetric care.

“This emergency makes us women and couples aware that a hospital has always been a risk, even with hygiene protocols. And that giving birth at home also has benefits for the health of the baby and the mother ”, considers Georgina.

Hospital options

Perla and her husband decided that the birth of their first daughter was in a private institution because for them it represents greater security. But, when the OB / GYN explained some of the precautions they had to follow when they arrived at the hospital, given the health emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Perla could not help but get nervous.

One of the precautions was that they had to wait for the contractions and dilation to develop in the specialist’s office to decrease the length of stay in the hospital. And so they did on March 26, when Perla began labor.

Upon arrival at the hospital, what Perla was able to observe was that there were more hygiene precautions and restrictions inside the place. In the waiting room, patients and family were no longer allowed to stay, she was immediately admitted to the labor area and was isolated from the rest, in an exclusive maternity floor.

Like Perla, there are women who will have to attend the hospitals in the midst of the emergency due to COVID-19 because their health condition warrants it or because they choose to do so. For this reason, it is important that extraordinary measures be taken to care for them, midwives and gynecologists coincide.

Obstetrician gynecologists list some reasons why a pregnant woman should seek care in a hospital: women with diabetes, hypertension, bleeding disorders, placental insertion abnormalities, twin pregnancy, malformed or malformed babies, with pre-existing or diagnosed diseases during pregnancy, or because they just don’t feel safe in a birthing house or at home.

For them, the recommendations are: follow all hygiene and healthy measures on the way and when you arrive at the hospital, reduce your stay there, or choose gynecologist-care facilities exclusively or with separate maternity stays. However, this last option is non-existent in most of the country’s public hospitals and only some private ones have it.

“The ideal is to designate a single obstetric building, but it is difficult due to the infrastructure of the buildings,” explains an OB / GYN who works in two second-level public hospitals in Mexico City, who asked to remain anonymous.

She added that, at least in the hospitals where she works – one for health, in the Ajusco, and another for the ISSSTE, in the Álvaro Obregón delegation – they are taking measures to care for COVID-19 and the women who give birth. . These include the exclusive access of patients to the emergency room, the application of antibacterial gel and a protocol of care in a remote area for those who present symptoms of respiratory deficiency.

For women in labor, a specific area and an exclusive area of ​​expulsion or operating room must be designated within that same place, as well as unique personnel for their care that do not change areas, as usually happens.

If a woman in labor presents with symptoms of COVID-19 it should be isolated in a specific area. And, as long as it is not a risky delivery, there is no reason to perform a cesarean section. “There is an obstetric evaluation: if it is from 2 to 3 hours (of labor) the natural childbirth is expected, more than 8 hours it passes to caesarean section”, she explains.

“The assessment of whether or not it is caesarean depends on the progress of labor as it is regularly, not on the pandemic. But as the curve goes (of COVID-19 infections) we hope that caesarean sections will be necessary ”, he adds.

On April 13, the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health presented a series of care guidelines for pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium and the newborn. The document details a series of measures for hospitals that will attend to patients with COVID-19 and, at the same time, have gyneco-obstetric services that coincide with what the gynecologist explained.

He also speaks of the need to maintain gynecological and specialty hospitals, and some of the first level, for the exclusive care of women with low-risk pregnancies and without respiratory symptoms.

Taking the care of women out of hospitals

Itzel Mar Montero, a gynecologist doctor for more than 14 years, began giving births at home when she gave birth to her two children at home. “If I could have those births, other women deserve to give birth like this. I also don’t want it to be a privilege. Women should know that giving birth at home is a reality ”, she considers.

“This is a house, sick people don’t walk around here,” says Hanna Borboleta to explain why a delivery house like Luna Maya is an alternative to hospitals. Although, he adds, the motivation for having a home birth should not be fear, and it requires a deep social reflection on the concept of security.

“Perhaps this pandemic is the moment to consider that, for healthy women, a birth at home and with a midwife is possible,” adds Albarrán, also an obstetrician-gynecologist.

With the declaration of a health emergency and the increase in contagion and saturation in hospitals, some midwives, doulas and other service providers during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum have begun to organize themselves to provide care online and in homes.

“We know that hospitals are going to be saturated with COVID-19, that emotionally impacts the pregnant woman. Furthermore, if there are healthy alternatives for them, we can not saturate the hospitals, ”says Mar Montero.

To achieve this, initiatives such as a directory of midwives, doulas and other providers of home birth have emerged, explains Sabrina Speich, who is part of the group that created it.

They have also sent a letter to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with a proposal to create what they call “Parent Spaces”, for the care of healthy women with low-risk pregnancies. These places would be set up near hospitals so that healthy women could receive the services of midwives there.

“If things are very hard, I can take care of the women elsewhere so that they do not enter the hospital. But there is no planning, they are waiting for it to happen ”, regrets Speich.

The president of the APP, for her part, warns that the women who are going to give birth in the next few days are already in a situation of lack of protection because some hospitals where they were taking care of them are now designated for the reception of patients with COVID-19. One solution, he believes, is for the reception of healthy pregnant women to be taken out of hospitals and for obstetric care to be concentrated in first-rate hospitals.

These are some of the proposals of the exhortation that the Congress of the Union has made to the Executive so that extraordinary measures of attention to pregnant women and deliveries in the face of the health emergency are considered. They also ask the Ministry of Health “to promote” the work of traditional midwives and professionals, “as well as any other accredited health professional” for care in homes, delivery homes and temporary shelters.

The point of agreement even raises, if necessary, adequate hotels, schools or other infrastructures for “obstetric temporary care of uncomplicated patients”.

In addition to all of the above, there are needs that midwives are demanding to guarantee their safety, such as the protection equipment that they usually do not use, training to detect COVID-19 and know the course of action in these cases.

Also, says Hernández, “just as they hire other types of personnel, midwives deserve to receive remuneration for their work.” But the government cannot secure payment for them if it does not first recognize them as health personnel.

“This may be an opportunity to make visible midwives and other professionals who have long been ignored,” he considers; as well as that the attention of the childbirths is focused on women and not on health professionals.

But it is women who can demand safe births and who should not remain passive. “We need networks of mothers, of users, who are the ones who tell the government ‘We want more midwives because you are not guaranteeing me the right to health,'” Borboleta says.

Protection of COVID-19 during pregnancy and lactation“data-reactid =” 108 “> PAHO Recommendations: Protection of COVID-19 during pregnancy and lactation

COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation Guideline in Pregnancy Care“data-reactid =” 109 “> Ministry of Health: Guideline for the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 in the care of pregnancy

Midwives, Doulas and Providers“data-reactid =” 110 “> Directory: Midwives, Doulas and Providers

Mexican Network of Autonomous Midwives“data-reactid =” 111 “> Facebook: Mexican Network of Autonomous Midwives

Association of Professional Midwives“data-reactid =” 112 “> Facebook: Association of Professional Midwives

Maya Moon“data-reactid =” 113 “> Website: Luna Maya

Itzel Mar“data-reactid =” 114 “> Facebook: Itzel Mar

Power is giving birth“data-reactid =” 115 “> Facebook: Power is giving birth

Childbirth is ours“data-reactid =” 116 “> Website: Childbirth is ours

