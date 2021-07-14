The Generalitat wants to double the budget dedicated to sport

07/14/2021 at 6:21 PM CEST

The Regional Minister of the Presidency of the Generalitat, Laura Vilagrà, has encouraged and wished Catalan athletes good luck for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

During a visit this morning to the CAR of Sant Cugat del Vallès, the minister spoke with a representation of the more than 100 “ambassadors of the country” who are finalizing their preparation to participate in the double sporting event in the coming days.

Laura Vilagrà has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to sport and recalled that the Executive has allocated, through the ARC (High Catalan Performance) program of the General Secretariat for Sport and Physical Activity (SGEAF), 37 million euros in scholarships in the Rio-Tokio Olympic cycle aimed at athletes who want to reach the elite. Likewise, the councilor has highlighted the capital role of the CAR in accompanying athletes, “thanks to exemplary facilities and in the commitment to dual sports and work training.”

On the other hand, the Minister of the Presidency has taken advantage of the fact that 40% of the athletes of the CAR and 59% of the medals obtained by the center correspond to women, to reiterate that in this legislature we will work to “promote and visualize “women’s sports and what “We will double the budget” dedicated to sport to make it “a source of health and well-being, and an economic and research asset.”

During the stay, the counselor has made a tour of the services and sports facilities of the CAR (outdoor Olympic pool, indoor pool, table tennis room, outdoor athletics track, etc.), where she has been able to talk and wish good luck to the members of the artistic swimming team, the table tennis player and paralympic world champion Jordi Morales, and athletes such as the veteran world and European medalist Jesus Angel Garcia Bragado, among others.

This group of athletes is training in the main Catalan high performance center to face the Olympic event (from July 23 to August 8) and Paralympic (from August 24 to September 5). The Catalan representation in the Olympic Games will be 101 athletes (51 men and 50 women) of the total of 321 athletes that make up the Spanish delegation, while in the Paralympic competition, in the absence of official confirmation, Catalonia could have 24 athletes of the most than 120 of the Spanish delegation.