A total of four projects innovation and research for the fight against Covid-19 at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche have been selected by the Generalitat Valenciana, within the call # SúmateAlRetoContraElCovid-19, organized together with the Valencian Agency for Innovation (AVI).

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, and the Minister of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society, Carolina Pascual, have presented this morning in the Digital District the 41 selected projects, which will be distributed 3,100,000 euros for its implementation.

Specifically, the Valencian Government has selected the UMH project “Robotic sample extraction system for subsequent analysis and diagnosis in the laboratory”, whose responsible researcher is the professor of the Systems and Automation Engineering Area, Nicolás García Aracil. This system is made up of a robotic manipulator and a camera system for the extraction of samples by nasopharyngeal exudate and / or oropharyngeal exudate, it can avoid contagions to health personnel and, at the same time, it would allow them to carry out these tasks more efficiently and intensive. Another advantage of the system is the possibility of carrying out the sampling in parallel and multiplying the extraction capacities for subsequent analysis. The proposal derives from previous experience in the development of robots for human tasks of fine motility, within the European project AIDE. On the other hand, this development would be useful not only to fight the current pandemic but also in the future.

Another of the selected innovative projects of the UMH is the “Intelligent Decision Support System to optimally distribute the application of COVID-19 rapid tests”, by the professor of the Area of ​​Statistics and Operational Research José Luis Sainz-Pardo Auñón. It is a desktop application that provides how many tests to perform each day of the time horizon and in which zip codes, in order to minimize the expansion speed of the COVID-19. To do this, it takes into account, among other parameters, the number of cases detected, the number of susceptible cases and the possible evolution of the virus. The system is also updated daily based on the daily information provided and adjusts possible scenarios. Also, it provides the expansion map of COVID-19 and its possible evolution. It can improve the number of cases detected by more than 50% compared to the application of tests homogeneously on a daily basis and proportional to the density of cases detected in each postal code.

Likewise, the Generalitat has selected a prototype FFP2 mask, consisting of a flexible rubber housing, adaptable and with HEPA H13 filtering system, powered by the UMH Science Park. The mask developed by the team of the Prototyping Laboratory of the University Science Park compensates for the filter that is so aggressive that those of this type usually have, with the increase in the diameter of the filter, since, as there is more volume, it also allows more air flow. The proposed prototype can cover the development of FFP2 masks, which is the one that achieves a greater minimum filtration efficiency of 98% and a maximum inward leakage rate of 2%, according to the technical report 3/3/20 «Covid -19 and use of masks ».

Finally, one of the 41 projects selected is the “New uses of Defibrotide drugs and cord blood plasma” (Patent US2017 / 0246217A1), whose responsible researcher is the UMH Professor of Physiology, Bernat Soria, together with the Alicante Institute of Health and Biomedical Research (ISABIAL). In the WHO COVID-19 grade 6 (patient in an intubated ICU, mechanical ventilation), mortality is greater than 90%. The picture of lung inflammation and cytokine storm in COVID19 is similar to macrophage activation syndrome and secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. In addition, he has pulmonary thrombembolism. The drugs Defibrotide and an easily accessible Biological, cord blood plasma, have shown their effectiveness in processes similar to COVID-19 Grade 6.

The requirements to be met by the proposals were that these solutions were not currently available and could be implemented in the short term, in areas directly related to protection against Covid-19 and also in improving health care. The call, launched in March by the Councilor Carolina Pascual, will distribute 3,250,000 euros among the 41 projects that have been selected to find and develop innovative solutions for the manufacture of respirators, masks, suits, glasses and gloves, with improved protection and capabilities. . In addition to solutions aimed at virus detection and containment, with massive disinfection systems, as well as new intervention devices or treatments, among other solutions.

