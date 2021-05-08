The Generalitat opens a file for the party at the home of the Barcelona player

The controversial home party of the first team of the Barcelona in the House of Messi can bring tail. The Public Health Agency has opened a file for the food that last Monday the players of the culé team celebrated to evaluate if the restrictions were violated by the pandemic. All of this within hours of the Catalan team playing the League at the Camp Nou against Atlético de Madrid.

As reported at a press conference by the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sámper, the file, once opened, «runs its course like any other », without any specificity other than the others that have been initiated if it is detected that some of the restrictions have been breached by the coronavirus. Sámper has avoided giving details of the content of the file, although he has ensured that when the instruction is finished they will report “duly” the case.

Messi is exposed to up to 60,000 euros of fine

And it is that Leo Messi The illegal barbecue he held at his home with the Barcelona squad and all his partners could be very expensive. The Argentine is exposed to a sanction that ranges between 3,001 and 60,000 euros for a serious violation of the anti-Covid sanitary measures regulated by the decree law of the Generalitat of Catalonia in force until next May 8.

The regulations are very clear in this regard: no more than six people who are not cohabitants can get together. Leo Messi He clearly breached this rule by inviting the entire Barcelona squad and their respective partners, so the total number of attendees at his illegal barbecue was closer to 50 than the maximum limit of six set by current health regulations in Catalonia until May 8.

The controversial party at Leo Messi generated a stir on Monday afternoon and hours later, Pere Aragonés, acting vice president of the Government, announced on Tuesday that the Public Health Agency of Catalonia would study this case and “Will determine from a technical point of view” if “from here on you have to take a further step” and take some specific action.

Aragonés recalled that “There are established procedures” to address these types of cases, while making a “call to comply with health security measures” to deal with the covid pandemic. He also made a special appeal to «Personalities with public projection“, So that they comply with the restrictions” more intensely “and thus set an” example “.

Will the Generalitat dare to sanction Messi?

The Generalitat He is investigating Messi’s illegal barbecue and now the question is whether he will dare to sanction Leo Messi for his illegal barbecue or will he allow the law not to apply to everyone in Catalonia.

According to the sanctioning regime for cases of non-compliance with the sanitary measures of the Covid-19 of the Generalitat, the following serious offenses are established:

The breach of the duty of home isolation agreed by people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The repeated breach of the duty of home isolation by people who, having not tested positive for Covid-19, are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The repeated breach of a general order of confinement decreed.

Failure to communicate to the competent authority the cases of suspicion or diagnosis of the disease or of a relevant fact, the declaration is mandatory.

Make it difficult or impede the inspection work by action or omission.

Refusing or resisting to provide the information required by the competent authorities or their agents, or to collaborate, or to provide them with inaccurate information or false documentation.

Repeat the commission of minor offenses.

Any violation of the provisions of the competent authorities to deal with the health crisis: distance, capacity, hours, activity limitations, hygiene, protocols … that poses a risk of contagion for a number greater than 15 people and up to 150 people.

Serious infractions can be sanctioned with a fine of 3,001 to 60,000 euros and can also be agreed as accessory sanctions: the suspension or prohibition of the activity for a maximum period of six months; the closure of the premises or establishment for a maximum period of six months, or the disqualification for the organization or promotion of public shows and recreational activities for a maximum period of six months.