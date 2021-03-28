The Generalitat opens a file after the footballer Marcelo published a photo in Valencia despite the perimeter closure

The Generalitat Valenciana has opened a file after the Real Madrid footballer Marcelo published a photograph this Sunday on the Malvarrosa beach despite the perimeter closure decreed in the community.

This has been confirmed by sources from the autonomous administration, who recall that the breach of the perimeter closure of the Valencian Community could be sanctioned based on decree law 11/2020 sanctioning regime against non-compliance with the measures against Covid-19.

On the Madrid player’s Instagram you can see a photograph of his family – all of them without a mask – on the Valencian beach with the message ‘Sun Sunday’.

From the Generalitat they point out that the breach of a general order of confinement decreed is a minor infraction foreseen in article 5.5 of the decree law. Minor infractions, they detail, are sanctioned with amounts that They go from 60 to 600 euros.

The Entertainment Service of the Department of Justice will be in charge of instructing the file and proposing a sanction. In addition, a penalty could be proposed for not wearing a mask, which is mandatory in public spaces. This sanction proposal is fixed with an amount of 100 euros.