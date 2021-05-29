The Generali Palau will play the European final at home against Voltregà

05/29/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

EFE

The Generali Palau qualified this Saturday to play the final of the women’s roller hockey Euroleague against Voltregà, whose decisive phase is played on its own rink in Palau-solità i Plegamans (Barcelona).

He did so after defeating Telecable Gijón 3-4 in a match that was decided in the second half.

It was not easy for the Generali to defeat the Asturians, who were always ahead on the scoreboard until the middle of the second half, with two goals from the veteran Natasha lee, despite the fact that halftime was reached with a draw (1-1) with a goal from the “top scorer” of the OK Liga Aina florenza.

After unleveling the scoreboard, paradoxically the Telecable collapsed and the locals took advantage of it to score three goals in three minutes, Puigdueta, Florenza Y Busquets, which sentenced the pass to the final of the Catalans.

Reissue of the last final

Palau and Voltregà will repeat the final of the last edition of the maximum continental competition, held in 2019, and which ended then with victory in the extension of the second, achieving their sixth trophy in the list of winners of the Euroleague, More than anyone.

The final will be played tomorrow Sunday at 12 noon, in which Voltregà will defend the title and will look for the seventh for its showcases.

The Generali, for their part, playing at home, will try to sign off the season, after winning the OK Liga without losing a game, with which it would be their first European title and thus redoing the 2019 final.

Data sheet

TELECABLE GIJÓN: Elena González, Natasha Lee (2), Sara Lolo, Marta Piquero (1) and Sara Roces. Rebeca Suárez, Nuria Obeso and María Sanjurjo also played.

GENERALI PALAU: Laura Vicente, Berta Busquets (1), Laura Puigdueta (1), Aina Florenza (2) and Clara Fontdegloria. Also Mariona Colomer

Goals: 1-0, min 9: Natasha Lee. 1-1, min. 11: Aina Florenza. 2-1, min. 38: Natasha Lee. 2-2, min. 40: Laura Puigdueta. 2-3, min. 41: Aina Florenza. 2-4, min. 42: Berta Busquets. 3-4, min. 47: Marta Piquero.

Referees: Carlos Correia, David Cantos and Silvia Coelho.

They showed Berta Busquets blue cardboard.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the second semifinal of the Women’s Roller Hockey Euroleague.

Disputed at the Poliesportiu Municipal de Palau-solità i Plegamans (Barcelona), before 500 spectators.