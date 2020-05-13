The RFEF has made official today in a circular sent to all the clubs regulatory changess for both professional and non-professional soccer in Spain. This is the new Fourth Additional Provision in the General Regulations, where the general principles and adaptation rules of the 2019/2020 Season are established, as well as the specific competitive regulations that will apply to each of the official competitions. Competitions to be held all behind closed doors.

It is established that, in attention to the existing social, health, legal and competitive situation derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, the exceptional end of the 2019/2020 Season is proceeded according to the following general principles common to all competitions and that they will have to be behind closed doors. The regulations make it clear that every effort will be made to end professional soccer competitions:

.- Any of the parties that should be played from this provision must be in accordance with the authorizations of a social, business, economic, mobility and sports nature that are approved at any time by the Ministry of Health or the competent authorities and will be, so, conditioned to the evolution of the pandemic at any given time and where all matches must be played without an audience.

.- All the teams that are allowed to play matches for the development of the part of the official competitions that are cited in this provision must scrupulously comply with the Resolution of May 4, 2020, of the Presidency of the Higher Sports Council , which approves and publishes the Basic Action Protocol for the return to training and the restart of non-professional federated competitions (BOE of May 6, 2020), as well as any other specific conditions of health protection that can approve the RFEF and, in any case, accept in writing the new conditions and circumstances of such conditionss. It will also be an essential requirement that the clubs that are allowed to play the matches in each of the phases accept in writing the new competition conditions.

.- Appropriate measures will be taken so that it is possible to dispute all the pending matches to finish the competition according to the initially planned regulations, as well as the stages of promotions and descents, only and exclusively in official professional competitions at the state level.

.- In official non-professional competitions at the state level, the appropriate measures will be taken to end the competition in the shortest possible time and with the fewest number of teams and footballers / coaches & mldr; possible, reducing the competition solely and exclusively to the development of the play-offs when these were planned, and fixing the qualifiers to a single party and not to double partido.

It is official that there will be no drops in any non-professional category.

The circular itself makes it clear that in state-level non-professional official competitions there will be no drops in any category. and the competition in the lower categories at the state level (that is, the non-absolute) is terminated. Furthermore, it establishes that:

.- In non-professional official competitions at the state level where there was only one regular phase and no final phase, the competitions are considered finished.

.- As a general rule and prevailing over any other provision of these rules, in any of the official non-professional competitions at the state level, the results of the classification are those that were established in the last disputed day, making the final classification and resolving possible ties applying the provisions of article 201 of the Regulations

Better coefficient in the case of late or pending matches

It is striking what it establishes in the event that in some competition group there are teams that have delayed or pending matches, to establish the classification, the criterion of the best coefficient will be applied, that is, divide the points obtained between the games played to determine their position in the classification.

It will correspond to the Single Judge of Football Competition of the RFEF in the main football modality and to the Single Judge of Indoor Football Competition of the RFEF in the specialty of indoor football, determining the final rankings of all competitions and respective divisions of non-professional official competitions at the state level.

In the competitions where he had scheduled a play-off, the regular competition phase is terminated and the play-off will be played between the same number of teams that were originally scheduled and with a maximum of 4 teams per play-off in soccer and 8 in men’s futsal, just one lap. In case of a tie in the qualifying positions the criteria provided in the General Regulations will be applied.

Regulations on express playoffs

In any case, in the dispute of these play-offs, their express implementation will take precedence, by adapting a configuration and matching system that minimizes the risks to the health of the participants and other participants, prioritizing these on the regulatory aspects at the start of the competition and with strict compliance with the CSD Protocol published in the BOE.

For the development of the play-offs and their end, in the event of a tie, The criterion of the same competitive advantage will be followed for all participating teams.

The schedule of the matches in non-professional competitions will be set by the RFEF or, where appropriate, they will be agreed together with the Federations of territorial scope, with the aim of guaranteeing the health of all the participants. The competition rules will be adapted and modified to conform to these competition principles and rules.

