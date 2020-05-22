New safety practices is only part of the work that companies must do to ensure worker safety

Yesterday afternoon it was the turn of the General Motors (GM) plants in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila and Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico to re-open their doors and resume vehicle production.

The re-opening of the plants in Mexico follows a strict health and safety protocol to safeguard the integrity of all its employees.

It should be noted that GM has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 transmission in other plants since they adopted the new security protocols. The automaker has been preparing for weeks to reopen its factories in an effort to restart work in an industry that represents strong economic activity.

However, the assembly plants, located in Ramos Arizpe and Silao, have not yet opened, but activities may possibly be restarted as of today, May 22, depending on the status of their suppliers.

GM has resumed its activities, but has had to implement a robust health security protocol, according to the actions that the company has taken globally and in line with the recommendations of organizations and authorities, this being a closely watched test to know if the Workers from a wide range of industries can return to factories in large numbers without a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Including these new safety practices is just part of the work that companies must do to ensure worker safety, prevent infection, and reopen their factories after an extraordinary shutdown.

***

It may interest you:

.