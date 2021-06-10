“The ‘General’ does not know what Sinaloans are capable of”

Sure of his boxing scope and to a certain extent annoyed by the recent statements of his adversary, the Mochitense Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce exudes confidence, prior to his duel with the Queretaro David ‘El General’ Cuéllar this Saturday, June 12, in a stellar duel of the ballot that broadcasts ‘ESPN Knockout’ to all of Latin America.

Arce Lugo with 18 victories as a professional without defeat, made an intense preparation for this commitment, under the watchful eye of the prestigious coach Manuel ‘Cochul’ Montiel and the physical trainer Raúl Robles; who gave him the weapons to feel sure of winning the commitment, which has raised a high level of expectation.

The nephew of former world champion Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce, assured that in this fight the pride of both contenders is at stake, and that the loser will leave much more than the undefeated in the ring of the Benito Juárez Auditorium, while the winner will surely catapult his career.

“I am glad that he comes so confident, I think he has never fought with a Sinaloan and does not know what we are capable of; I have learned a lot with the ‘Cochules’ and I have matured as a person and as a boxer. I am not much about exchanging threats or getting into polemics, but if I warn you that here in Los Mochis, you are going to run into a wall, if you manage to win, it will be a triumph that will cost you sweat and blood, “said the minor of the Arce dynasty.

The clash between this unbeaten pair tops the ballot presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions; and in which the former Venezuelan world champion José ‘Bolivita’ Uzcátegui will have a special participation, who will face off with Jaime Hernández from Nayarit; in addition to the participation of local prospects Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez, Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo and Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez.

The sale of tickets for the sensational event is already done through: https://tvpacifico.mx/boxtvp/mochis