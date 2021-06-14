The gene responsible for the blue skin of plums has been located

The presence and accumulation of the antioxidant pigment anthocyanin defines the tone of plums, and it is known that the synthesis of this compound is regulated by the MYB10 genes. Now, scientists have found the gene that determines the skin color of the Japanese plum.

The discovery is the work of researchers from the Center for Research in Agrigenomics (CRAG), which is part of the CERCA system of the Generalitat of Catalonia, and scientists from the Institute for Agri-food Research and Technology (IRTA), attached to the Department of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

In the study, published in the academic journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the team found that the plum genome contains several copies of the MYB10 genes, and that DNA variations in one of these copies cause plums to have anthocyanins in the skin (showing a color from blue to red) or not (showing a yellow or green tone).

The Japanese plum, highly appreciated for its juiciness, is the most abundant on the market for direct consumption fresh, and Spain is one of its largest producers within the European Union, with plums grown mainly in Extremadura, Andalusia and Murcia. This new study provides a very efficient tool for the early selection of colored and uncolored fruits in Japanese plum breeding programs, an advance aligned with the objectives of the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (AIFV), designated by the General Assembly. of the UN, to increase the efficiency of fruit food systems and promote healthy nutrition through its consumption.

The shades of red to blue in flowers and fruits are due to anthocyanins, a group of antioxidant pigments that promote pollination of flowers and protect plants from damage caused by light and dehydration. Incorporating these healthy antioxidants into our diet has been linked to anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects, and to the prevention of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Apples, pears, peaches, apricots, plums, cherries and strawberries, all fruits of the Rosaceae family, constitute a valuable source of anthocyanins, contained in their skin and pulp. Given that the color of the fruit has an important impact both on the choice of the consuming community and on its nutritional quality, it is not surprising that there is considerable interest in improving these crops to obtain new varieties that bear fruits with different colors and tones. , while promoting its enrichment in healthy compounds.

Within the rosaceae crops, the Japanese plum is among those with the greatest variation of colors in the fruits, including tones and patterns, with varieties ranging from green and yellow without anthocyanins to red, purple or blue . «Previous studies in rosaceae species show that the synthesis and accumulation of anthocyanins are regulated by the MYB10 genes. Consequently, the analysis of these genes in multiple varieties of Japanese plum has proven to be an excellent model for understanding how fruit color is determined, ”says Arnau Fiol, PhD student at CRAG and co-author of the study.

Japanese plums display a wide variety of flesh and skin colors, both in tone and pattern, ranging from anthocyanin-free green and yellow to anthocyanin-rich red, purple, and blue. (Image: CRAG / IRTA)

“In this study, we have looked at the MYB10 genes from a panel of Japanese plum varieties and found that they are highly variable. Surprisingly, we have discovered that some cultivars have three copies of one of the MYB10 genes, which adds even more difficulty to the already complex analysis of plum color variation ”, explains Maria José Aranzana, IRTA researcher at CRAG in charge of this work. “By studying how these genetic variants are inherited, we have been able to identify which combinations of variants are associated with anthocyanin (red to blue) and anthocyanin-free (green or yellow) skin colorations,” he adds.

Imagine that we want to develop a new variety of blue plum with many anthocyanins to benefit from its nutraceutical properties. The new varieties of fruit trees are obtained in breeding programs by crossing individuals and examining the hundreds or thousands of descendants in search of those that present the desired trait, in this case a bluer plum, and that also meet the demanding quality standards of the product. It can take between 10 and 20 years from the first crossing to the registration of a new variety, since fruit trees take a long period of time to bear fruit (around 3 to 4 years in plum trees) and must pass several exhaustive evaluations.

“In our work, we have identified the genetic variants that cause anthocyanins to accumulate or not in the skin of the Japanese plum. This means that just by studying the DNA of newly germinated seedlings, we can efficiently predict the skin color of your future fruits, allowing us to quickly rule out all seedlings that will produce green fruits. Thanks to this early screening, we would need a smaller cultivation area and fewer resources (water, nutritional, phytosanitary and human) to obtain the new desired variety of plum rich in anthocyanins, with the consequent economic and environmental benefits ”, points out Aranzana.

The reliable molecular marker for early selection of colored or uncolored Japanese plums developed in this research can be used effectively in breeding programs. Anticipating at the seedling level the color of the fruit that the trees will produce after 3-4 years significantly shortens and optimizes the improvement process. Since the mechanism underlying fruit color variation is conserved within the Rosaceae family, this tool offers promising prospects for anthocyanin-determined fruit color selection in other related species of agronomic interest. (Source: CRAG / IRTA)