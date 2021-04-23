The gearshift that looks like manual, but isn’t

From the makers of artificial engine sound, fake hubcaps and exhausts … comes the change that seems manual, but is not. Sarcasm aside, we’re not kidding: Italian bodybuilder Ares Design – known for projects like a Bentley Mulsanne Coupé or high-flying restomods – has unveiled the 2021 version of the Panther ProgettoUno. The Ares Panther is a Tribute to DeTomaso Pantera from the seventies, built on the basis of a Lamborghini Hurcán. And although the car fascinates us, its gear change has horrified us.

Go ahead, as we said, that the Ares Panther seems to us a fascinating car. The bodybuilder based in Modena has been able to transfer to the 21st century the master lines of the precious DeTomaso Pantera, of Italian design and American heart. The modern Pantera is created on the basis of a Lamborghini Huracán, on which Ares Design has built a bespoke bodywork, with retractable headlights, many edges and carbon fiber throughout. We also have nothing to object at the level of the passenger compartment.

The 5.2 V10 engine of Lamborghini origin develops 650 hp in the Ares Panther ProgettoUno.

Only digital instrumentation can give us clues about its origin, since it is the same that we find in any Lamborghini Huracán. Beyond that detail, its beige leather seats, its clock-studded center console and its retro-styled dashboard could well make us think that we are sitting in a car designed in the nineties. However, we observe something that catches our attention: there are paddles behind the wheel … and a manual gearbox? How is it possible? Is this car manual and automatic at the same time?

Ares Design has designed a system called Leva Cambio Manuale Elettroattuata, whose translation would be something like an electro-actuated manual transmission. In truth, it is not a manual shift, and it is not even a sequential shift. Although the lever looks like something out of a manual supercar from the seventies, actually, hides the gear selector mechanism of the Lamborghini Huracán dual clutch gearbox. The “first” is the P position, the “second” is the “N” position, the “third and fourth” are used to shift up and down sequentially.

It is not a manual gearbox or a sequential gearbox. It is the same double-clutch transmission as all Huracán.

The “fifth” is position D, and the “sixth” is the reverse gear. By means of this lever the car makes us believe that we are driving a manual car, but in truth, it is just a different way of presenting common functions in an automatic gearbox – common for years and years, by the way. If we want to practice an even sportier driving, we still have the possibility to change gears using the large paddles behind the wheel. What you will not have the possibility of is to step on a clutch, unfortunately.

Knowing the car industry’s fondness for artifice and sticky sensations, we hope that this “innovation” will go unnoticed and no manufacturer will take notice of it. Taking into account that The ProgettoUno costs 349,000 euros, without taxes and without taking into account the price of the donor carThey could well have adapted the manual gearbox from a first-generation Audi R8 V10, or even a Lamborghini Gallardo.