The “gay button” in video games: LGBTQ + representation in video games is often hidden; it should not be

Pelagos is one of the first trans characters in World of Warcraft.

By Frazer Heritage

When the developers of the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, announced that it will include transgender characters, it seemed like a big step towards better representation in an industry that has lagged behind.

There are 2.5 billion players around the world. The games they play can shape the way they see and interact with the world and also how they treat people. There is a growing body of research showing that if you don’t see certain people in the media you interact with, including games, you start to believe that those people are somehow unimportant; This is known as “symbolic annihilation.” So minority group representation matters, even if the games take place in fantasy realms.

The Hogwarts Legacy developers’ decision has been interpreted by some as a possible olive branch for those unhappy with Harry Potter creator JK Rowling for his views on sex and gender.

But not all representation is the same. It has been reported that players will be able to select their character’s voice, bedroom (boy or girl), and body type. The appearance and sound of the player character does not have to match what would be expected of a “male” or “female” character. While attempts to diversify games and improve representation are to be commended, this does not fully include transgender characters in a meaningful way that equates to proper portrayal.

Optional representation

When it comes to portraying transgender people, the new Harry Potter game relies on the player to do the heavy lifting. Transgender characters are optional. This resonates with what game designer Anna Anthropy calls “the gay button,” which is the idea that such renderings can be turned on or off depending on the whim of the gamer. By making such representations optional, rather than default, game designers performatively claim inclusive representation without doing the work required to create and normalize nuanced transgender characters.

In the broader gaming landscape, there is LGBTQ + representation in some games, but it could be (and usually is) hidden. Sometimes this is behind a series of optional dialog options. For example, in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is a short mission in which the player is accompanied by a hunter. The player can ask the hunter a series of questions about the beast he is tracking. If the player selects the correct series of questions, the hunter is revealed to be gay. This example also talks about a related issue: Usually only minor characters are LGBTQ +.

If the player blinks, presses the wrong dialogue option, or does not perform an elaborate chase, they will never see such representations. So when the only way we can learn about a character’s identity is through a series of optional dialogue options, this is not an adequate representation of these identities.

Representation in games is improving, games are no longer based on stereotypical representations, and LGBTQ + characters are gaining a greater presence. However, there is still a long way to go. And the optional representation is not a significant enough change.

Reaction to LGBTQ + characters

The decisions to include or exclude characters of a certain identity fall entirely on the shoulders of the development team. Communication and digital media scholar Andrea Brathwaite explored how gamers reacted to the inclusion of a lesbian character in World of Warcraft (one of the most successful online video games). Their analysis demonstrated an overwhelmingly negative view of sexuality on online forums.

This was also the case in more recent forum posts about World of Warcraft’s first transgender character (added 2020). Pelagos is a character that players can talk to, though players don’t need to know that she is transgender. The revelation that he is transgender led to some criticism in forum posts about him. In fact, looking at reviews of almost any video game with an LGBTQ + character tends to generate similar views towards such characters.

There may be some hesitancy to incorporate LGBTQ + characters into video games due to the possibility of an online backlash. But if all video game companies and writers continue to avoid making such representation explicit, the cycle will simply continue. However, there is evidence that more people are starting to welcome the addition of LGBTQ + characters. In the same World of Warcraft discussion boards, there were many players who vehemently defended Pelagos and used the correct pronouns for him.

