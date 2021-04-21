The Gathering ‘is the most complex game in the world, so much so that not even the machines know how to win

‘Magic: The Gathering’ has been the king of card games for more than 25 years. Spells, creatures, magical objects … the Wizard of the Coast collectible card game brings together millions of people around the world, but in addition to its popularity, including a Netflix series, it also hides a very high complexity.

So much so that Alex Churchill, a Cambridge board game designer and Stella Biderman, a mathematician from the Georgia Institute of Technology published a study on the arxiV portal that cataloged ‘Magic: The Gathering’ as the most complex game in the world, computationally speaking.

There is no foolproof algorithm to win a game of Magic

Games are a perfect ecosystem for teach machines to train their intelligence. This is the case of DeepMind with AlphaGo or OpenAI with Dota 2, but scientists have surprised us with their finding. It is none other than Magic, the most complex game in the world. And to prove it, they created a Turing machine, gave her a mallet and made her play ‘Magic: The Gathering’.

What is a Turing machine? Basically a computer that can run the classical mathematical methods to solve problems. In the case of Magic, the researchers adapted a machine that was already manufactured for this purpose in 2011.

As Stella explains, the program is capable of playing Magic. The machine receives a letter as ‘input’ and returns a movement. Based on this, investigators can predict how many moves it will take to defeat the opponent or how long it is optimal to continue with that card. What happens is that not all in-game Magic problems can be solved by an algorithm.

In simulations performed with the Turing machine playing Magic, they found that it is mathematically impossible for the computer to play Magic optimally. That is, there is no algorithm that is capable of, based on an ‘input’, return the best movement.

According to the researchers, “Magic is the first game known and played in the physical world where we have a non-computable system.” To which they add that “in addition to showing that the most optimal strategic game in Magic is not computable, we also have that the mere evaluation of the deterministic consequences of past moves in Magic is not computable. The total complexity of the game remains an open question, as well as many other computational aspects in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ “.

We must bear in mind that we speak at a general level. Not all Magic games will produce a non-computable result and on many occasions the machine will know how to determine the best movements. However, the importance of this research is that it is the only game where there is a possibility, within the framework of the rules, that the game is not computable.

This opens a whole series of doors in the field of game theory and artificial intelligence. According to those responsible for the study: “‘Magic: The Gathering’ does not conform to the assumptions that computer scientists usually make when modeling games. We believe that the most optimal game in Magic is much more difficult than this result implies. We will leave the true Magic complexity and its reconciliation with existing game theories for future research. “

‘Magic: The Gathering’ is full Turing

Chess is more complex than checkers, but both are computable games. Although, in the case of the first, the exercise of brute force necessary to win is enormous. However, there are games where it is not a matter of brute force, but rather there is still no algorithm capable of establishing how to win. They are called “non-computable” and Magic would be one of them.

Only a few games have a non-trivial complexity, this is the case of some such as Jenga, Tetris or other video games such as Super Smash Bros. But ‘Magic: The Gathering’ would be the first physical game to fall into this category.

Back in 2011, Alex Churchill explained that ‘Magic: The Gathering’ was a complete Turing game. He did it through a simulations but it was not until 2019 when the mathematical basis to prove it was built.

Finally got around to reading the “MTG is Turing complete” paper by @ Stroodle76, @alextfish, and @BlancheMinerva. It was well-written and, I believe, correct. I can’t write a better ELI5 than one of the authors in the thread linking their paper: https://t.co/NT7P31Y4tp pic.twitter.com/jnDecftuTE – Frank Karsten (@karsten_frank) May 21, 2019

What does it mean for it to be full Turing? It is a mathematical way of saying that the game could be used as a Turing machine and therefore act as a basis for solving any kind of problems. Mathematicians could translate their algorithms into a Magic deck and theoretically use it as a method of computation. Of course, this task would be incredibly difficult to schedule and time consuming.

The mere fact that ‘Magic: The Gathering’ is a non-computable game represents new avenues of investigation in unified game theory. The article was initially published on the arXiv portal in March 2019, the research being subsequently revised in a second version during the ‘IEEE Conference on Games’.

