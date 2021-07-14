Never underestimate the creative ability (or business possibilities) of a good fantasy universe collision. It only happens very occasionally, but when Marvel and DC, Sega and Nintendo, and Kong and Godzilla collide, the reverb lasts for months. This is what happens with ‘Magic: the Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms’, an expansion of the very popular card and role-playing game that unites the characters, creatures and stories of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and the rules and mechanics of ‘Magic The Gathering’.

In this case, we’ll see cards that honor weapons, characters, and monsters that ‘D&D’ devotees will effortlessly recognize. The mythical Vorpal Sword will be present, and a good pan of dragons could not be absent, including Tiaman, the fearsome five-headed beast, whose card features the five mana colors of ‘Magic’. Or of course, a Contemptor (better known as Beholder), we could almost say that the “pet” of the game, present since the original edition of it.

And of course, all set in the Forgotten Realms, possibly the most famous world of all those encompassed by ‘Dungeons & Dragons’. It was created in 1985, served as the setting for many novels of the franchise since then and has been the plot base of absolutely mythical PC games such as the ‘Baldur’s Gate’ saga or ‘Neverwinter Nights’.

Tremendous classic settings

The most special cards, and one that will undoubtedly pique the immediate interest of long-term ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ fans, are the dungeon cards. They are ‘The Mad Wizard’s Dungeon’, ‘The Lost Mine of Phandelver’ and ‘The Tomb of Annihilation’, three classic scenarios of the franchise in which it is entered in a different way (in ElTolChou we talk about its peculiarities). You will have to use other cards to enter their rooms, move as directed through their gloomy rooms, and like any classic dungeon, they contain treasures and cards with extra effects for those who complete them, such as the possibility of drawing additional cards or casting a card without pay its cost.

But in addition, there will be a few surprises for very coffee growers from ‘D&D’: letters with black and white drawings that mimic the legendary aesthetics of the first instruction manuals and galleries of monsters from the game, variants illustrated by the iconic Danish fantasy illustrator Jesper Ejsing … a total of 280 cards and an additional hundred with variants that promise a unique clash of worlds.

And of course, there will be a version for ‘Magic: The Gathering Arena’, where we will be able to see in action mechanics adapted from the role for the card game, such as the throwing of twenty-sided dice. In the purest role-playing style, there will be cards with a table of results that show what can happen if the roll does not go as well as it would be desired.

Our colleagues from 3Djuegos and Vida Extra are doing content related to ‘Magic’ and this new expansion, and they have even brought the card game to ElTolChou, our space on Twitch. There you can find real experts talking about the game and commenting on news like this expansion based on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’