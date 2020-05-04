Given the recent statements of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, regarding menus provided to minors in vulnerable situations of the Community of Madrid, the Gasol Foundation expresses its enormous concern at the measures adopted and their negative consequences that may lead to the health of children.

The entity wants to remind all public representatives at all levels of public administrations and private entities that the epidemic of childhood obesity, although silent, is a reality in Spain, where according to data from the PASOS 2019 Study, 34.9% of boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 16 are overweight or obese, and also the scientific evidence shows that it affects the most vulnerable groups more.

Specifically, according to data from the 2017 National Health Survey, obesity triples in children between the ages of 4 and 14 at risk of social exclusion (15.9%) compared to the most favored families (4.6%). In the specific case of the Community of Madrid, according to

data from the study of prevalence of child malnutrition in the Community of Madrid, the prevalence of obesity or overweight among children between 2 and 14 years of age was

it stands at 29.7%.

The Gasol Foundation has expressed since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis its concern about the consequences that it will have on the health of children in vulnerable situations in the short, medium and long term, and for this reason it made itself available to the Community of Madrid to review the measures adopted and look for alternatives that will guarantee them a healthy diet during this exceptional period.

The Gasol Foundation is extremely concerned about the measures adopted by the Community of Madrid, which have been in place for two months now and everything points to the situation expanding over time. Prolonged exposure to unhealthy eating, taking into account that there is no scheduled date for the reopening of school canteens where it is a question of guaranteeing a balanced and nutritious menu offer, will contribute to the deterioration of health among the most vulnerable families, whose subsequent recovery will become increasingly difficult.

In addition, the foundation recalls that confinement is causing a general deterioration in the health habits of minors, not only those related to their diet, but also those of physical activity, sleep routines, and emotional well-being.

The health crisis caused by COVID-19 will lead to an unprecedented social and economic crisis, and the Gasol Foundation continues to work to preserve healthy lifestyles among groups in situations of socioeconomic vulnerability whose health habits were already more deteriorated before the COVID-19 crisis and advocates all those measures that, in addition to responding To the emergency situation, they do it taking into consideration the health and development of boys and girls in the present, as an investment for the today and tomorrow of society.

In this context, the Gasol Foundation once again makes itself available to the Community of Madrid for the review of the measures adopted and requests all public and private agents that are responding to the health and social crisis of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of children in the short, medium and long term are included in social and political initiatives. The promotion of healthy lifestyle habits should be an essential element for the reduction of social inequalities.

Together, we can help reduce the negative impact that the COVID-19 crisis is having and will have, aggravated in the near future, on the health of

boys and girls.

