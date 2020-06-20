Alfred Hitchcock is the magician of suspense. A director deified by the members of the magazine « Cashier du Cinema » with good reason. In this film, inspired by a story by Cornell Woolrich, he tests us in a fun and intriguing game in which he appeals to one of the great weaknesses that every human being has inside: Voyeurism.

Its premiere took place in 1954, and over time it has been one of the best films by this famous director. Its protagonists were then two stars on the big screen: James Stewart and Grace Kelly.

The plot unfolds when the photographer Jeff (James Stewart) is confined in his house due to the fracture of one of his legs, and to mitigate boredom, he has dedicated himself to « spying » on the lives of his neighbors.

This photographer is a humble being, who, being committed to an outstanding professional (dedicated as the editor of a famous fashion magazine), feels fearful of marriage. Since he doesn’t have much to do in his day-to-day business, he yearns for some excitement. This act of looking without consent on the part of Jeff makes us equally complicit as a spectator; because it takes us into that world of discovering in the other what they are not capable of seeing us.

During these observations, Jeff learns to see many things from his neighbors that emotionally are not quite right. On the one hand, he sees a single woman having a dinner with imaginary men; on the other hand, a couple of young newlyweds who make love every day and at any time; Another couple of childless husbands express their home love to a pet, and so on, until they find the apartment where there is a strange coexistence couple, where the husband is responsible for taking actions that will be revealed at the end.

The suspense is increasing at every moment until it reaches claustrophobic hues to the viewer where he does not find how to escape. Jeff uses his girlfriend as part of uncovering the mystery, so the suspect, feeling exposed, goes to Jeff’s apartment where he will have to face each other to give us an exciting ending.

The screenplay by John Michael Hayes (who worked with the director on the films: « The Man Who Knew Too Much » and « Catch a Thief ») wastes creativity; all this accompanied by a successful staging that the production had to « build » and « recreate », (a neighborhood) within the studios.

“La Ventana Indiscreta” is a masterpiece that starts from an apparently simple plot; but enriched by a director who knows how to make movies, so that the viewer is just another voyeur, to immerse ourselves in a different and unusual world, but satisfied.

CURIOSITIES

It is based on the story, « It Had to Be Murder » (1942), by Cornell Woolrich.

Hitchcock wanted to shoot it in real buildings, but finally, to solve the bad lighting that was obtained outdoors, he chose to shoot it in the studio where one of the largest sets built by the ‘Paramount’ up to that moment was installed.

It was Grace Kelly’s first job with the suspense teacher. Look very elegant in these wonderful dresses by the ubiquitous designer Edith Heath.

For the director, it represented the opportunity to have a whole film seen from the point of view of a character and encompassing a single and big set. As for the public, it gave him the opportunity to do something that many would have liked: to be the « voyeurs » and spies of his neighbors.

It was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture (1954).

Since 1997, the film has been in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress because it is considered culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.