Confinement has forced us to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Because this situation continues in this way, the truth is that we have a greater amount of time to be at home. Thus, cooking, playing sports at home or gaming have been the activities that have most starred in this quarantine. Precisely in this last point, we have observed how it has rebounded for this cause with growth that is above 100%. Currently, we are facing a constant evolution of professional gaming and the video game industry and therefore, companies like NitroPC are creating exclusive products for it. In this article we explain all the details related to this evolution.

The Government will invest 70 million euros in the digital industry and video games

The world of video games offer us great advantages. Thanks to them, we have the possibility to have fun, escape from reality, socialize and enjoy. Also, with the rise of youtubers gamers the industry has gained greater popularity and titles such as Pokemon Go, Fortnite or Clash Royale are some of the most popular, but they are not the only ones.

Due to this, the Government has announced that it will allocate aid worth 70 million euros focused on the digital and video game industry. The truth is that the video game industry is living a golden age, where companies launch games that obtain sales with figures of hundreds of thousands of copies worldwide. The truth is that it generates capital, work and helps people to clear and feel better. The figures speak for themselves, since the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI), has announced in its Yearbook of the Video Game Industry in Spain, that in 2019 the consumption of video games billed up to 1,479 million euros, positioning Spain as one of the 10 world markets in the sector.

As we previously announced, the increase in the popularity of the sector has caused highly specialized companies to launch exclusive products to enhance the gaming experience.

Now that we know how profitable the world of PC gaming is and all that it can offer us during these months of confinement.