the games that Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona have left in the final stretch

Competitiveness returns to LaLiga with a end of season 2020-2021 that seems exciting. The victory of Real Madrid in the Classical against FC Barcelona and the new stumble of Atlético have caused the classification to tighten more than ever, with the three teams in just two points and with any of them with the possibility of being champion.

On the last day, Zidane’s team surpassed Barça in the standings and they are already the main contenders for the leadership that continues to belong to the rojiblancos. For their part, these are once again the the only ones who depend on themselves to take the league title in the absence of only eight days to conclude the competition.

Atlético’s eight games for the title

Matchday 31: Atlético vs Huesca Matchday 32: Athletic vs Atlético Matchday 33: Atlético vs Eibar Matchday 34: Elche vs Atlético Matchday 35: Barça vs Atlético Matchday 36: Atlético vs Real Sociedad Matchday 37: Atlético vs Osasuna Matchday 38: Real Valladolid vs Atlético

There are hardly any days left and the sensations are very different in each set. Simeone’s team has hit a clear slump in recent weeks and despite the fact that it continues leader with 67 points and being the only one who depends on himself is surely the one that projects the most insecurity. However the Athletic has on paper the most favorable calendar so as not to miss any point in the way.

The eight Real Madrid games for the title

Matchday 31: Cádiz vs Real Madrid Matchday 32: Real Madrid vs Betis Matchday 33: Getafe vs Real Madrid Matchday 34: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Matchday 35: Real Madrid vs Sevilla Matchday 36: Granada vs Real Madrid Matchday 37: Athletic vs Real Madrid Matchday 38: Real Madrid vs Villarreal

In second position this day has been placed Real Madrid, which surpasses Barça with 66 points. Zidane’s men have known how to remain hooked on the fight at all times in a discreet way while the noise of the threat to Atlético was put by others. What’s more, they have in their favor the particular goal average with the two teams with whom he competes, so that in the event of a tie on points the whites would benefit.

The eight games of FC Barcelona for the title

Matchday 31: Barcelona vs Getafe Matchday 32: Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Matchday 33: Barcelona vs Granada Matchday 34: Valencia vs Barcelona Matchday 35: Barcelona vs Atlético Matchday 36: Levante vs Barcelona Matchday 37: Barcelona vs Celta Matchday 38: Eibar vs Barcelona

The podium closes on FC Barcelona with 65 points which is the great victim of the day. Only a draw in the Classical would have put them leaders but the defeat has taken away their three points, the average goal with the whites, the second place and, above all, the possibility of depending on themselves to proclaim themselves champions. The azulgranas They depend on Madrid stumbling and winning against the colchoneros in his match on matchday 35 which, on the other hand, can give the whites the title.