the game’s movie is already underway by the hand of JJ Abrams

For quite some time the rumors about a movie based on the Valve video game Portal have been happening. Now it is JJ Abrams himself who confirms that the film script is already in development and that Warner will be in charge of producing it.

It is one of the most anticipated films due to the delay since it began to be talked about until tangible news has been had. It’s been about 8 years since Abrams himself and Valve founder Gabe Newell announced a collaboration via Bad Robot for produce content related to studio licenses.

Taking advantage of a press conference on the occasion of the 4K edition of Super 8, the acclaimed director of films such as Star Wars, the Star Trek reboot and series such as Lost, has confirmed that the Portal movie is currently in development.

JJ Abrams, at the controls of the Portal movie

We say in development because the director has been very specific with the words he has used: it is, for the moment, the script of the film, without yet having a confirmed cast or an expected filming date (and less of a premiere).

“In fact, we have a script being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the shot and the release, so it seems like that thing is finally on the rails. “ JJ Abrams to IGN

Logically, Abrams has not given more specific details about it.. Not about the people who are participating in the script, or whether it will be a transposition of the original Valve game. Some voices point to an alternative story for their film adaptation.

What he has made clear is the potential of the history of Portal and how it can impact the cinema. Especially because of the way it is told in the video game itself. This was precisely one of the things that made the title an industry masterpiece:

It has enormous potential for many reasons, one of which is because of the game’s limited narrative, as cleverly told as it is, the potential is enormous. It is going to be very fun. JJ Abrams to IGN

