By Rodolfo León

06/01/2020 1:47 pm

As previously reported, starting today, June 1, you will have to start paying a new VAT on multiple digital platforms, the Playstation store between them. While Microsoft and Nintendo continue to maintain their original prices on subscription services, Sony It has already implemented this tax in its digital store and here we tell you how the new prices will be.

It is important to note that all the prices you see here They are according to the exchange rate of today, June 1, with a dollar equivalent to $ 22.06 Mexican pesos. Clarified this, let’s see how the updated costs of games and subscriptions have been in the PS Store.

For AAA games, which usually debut in $ 60 dollars ($ 1321.17 MXN), with the new VAT they were in $ 69.60 USD ($ 1532.56 MXN). That is, the game as such continues to cost the same, but due to this new tax, it was added $ 9.60 USD ($ 211.90 MXN) that will be reflected at the time of conclude the transaction.

Furthermore, the subscriptions of PlayStation Plus In all their plans (1 month, 3 months and 1 year) this tax was also applied to them and thus their prices were now:

– 1 month: $ 6.99 USD ($ 154.29 MXN) | Updated price: $ 8.11 USD ($ 178.86 MXN)

– 3 months: $ 19.99 USD ($ 441.24 MXN) | Updated price: $ 23.19 USD ($ 511.45 MXN)

– 1 year: $ 39.99 USD ($ 882.70 MXN) | Updated price: $ 46.39 USD ($ 1023.12MXN)

This tax came into force as part of a new Income Law that was approved last year, which determines that multiple digital services will have to charge a VAT to all your consumers. You can learn more about this through the following official information from PlayStation.

Source: Playstation store

