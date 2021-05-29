05/29/2021 at 3:06 PM CEST

Anadolu Efes coach, Ergin Ataman, assured that “the two finalists had difficult games, but we are lucky to come back again, and for sure we will do our best, con the goal of playing a good game & rdquor ;, he said.

The Turks, who lost the final to CSKA in 2019, believes that they reach the final with the same pressure as the rest. “All the teams that have come to Cologne have the same pressure, because they want to win the title, just like us.

“Last year we did not have the opportunity due to the pandemic. This year, the games against Barça were tough. We will see what happens in the final. Those who play better win the title & rdquor;

Ataman saw his team squander 21 rental points against CSKA to end up suffering, just as it happened against Madrid, losing two games, although he managed to win the fifth.

“Each game is a different story. In the last quarter we have also won games. Against CSKA, we made some mistakes and Clyburn played a great game. I believe in my philosophy & rdquor ;, he said.

Larkin, optimistic

For his part, one of the stars of Anadolu, Shane Larkin, assured that “our goal was to be in the final and reach the decisive match, from here, good luck to both teams & rdquor ;, commented the American, a key player in the Turkish team.

He assured that the final against Barça “It can be a very disputed match and we have to be very aggressive,” he commented. “In 2019 it was a great experience but we did not win, but it will help us apply intensity and mentality. HLet’s stay fully focused & rdquor;

For Larkin, “It has been the most competitive season I have played in Europe, and we have had to deal with many challenges. Now we have reached the final match and we want to win it & rdquor ;, concluded the point guard, who greeted Pau with the trophy between them.