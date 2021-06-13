“The game plan against Sweden is to have the ball”

06/13/2021

On at 19:12 CEST

Luis Enrique Martínez described the week before his debut in the Eurocup as “difficult”, but he wanted to send a message of optimism for the game this Sunday (La Cartuja, 9:00 pm) against Sweden.

The Spanish coach started the press conference with words of support for Christian Eriksen. “On my behalf and on behalf of all the players in the national team, I want to send a big hug to Eriksen, his family and the Danish Federation. We wish him a speedy recovery and we hope to see him soon on the pitch, which is his natural site “, were his words.

Between excited and cautious. This is how Lucho showed himself when assessing the commitment against the Swedes. “The first game is always important, it is to take the pulse of the competition. We all want to start with victory, but it is not an easy game, due to the rival and the circumstances of the game. We hope to be at our level,” he explained the Asturian technician.

Maintains optimism

The absence of captain Sergio Busquets is a setback, but Luis Enrique appealed to “the ability to adapt. We will look for a good result.” And he added that “the objective is to qualify, if it can be first, better, but qualify as it is for the eighth. It is not any pose, I am still optimistic, I would love it and I am convinced (of the possibilities of winning the title) and if not it happens like this, I will be the first to recognize what we have done wrong, “he said.

Party plan and leadership

Luis Enrique, who explained that when he entered the national team he never had the objective of “restructuring”, considered that “there is a good mix between young people and veterans. The years go by for everyone.” He insisted that everyone should assume leadership, he too, but that “on the bench it is easier, those who have to make decisions within are the players. No, there is no lack of a leader and of course I am one of those leaders, for good and for bad. Coaches have to decide who plays, the system … If a coach is not a leader, a bad sign, “he said with his usual vehemence. To conclude that “our strength is the group and we are prepared.”

Although it is his debut as a coach in a meeting of this caliber, he did not wrinkle. “I think I have plenty of experience in big competitions and I live it with great enthusiasm,” he said.

On the game plan and if the heat or the strength of Sweden could be a problem, he was very clear in his answer. “The game plan is going to be the same every game, catch the ball and do our thing. Generate as many chances and put pressure on the opponent. Yes it is true that there are conditions, but I expected more heat in Seville, it is not an exaggeration. In Madrid we trained at the hottest time to find the best possible conditions, “he recalled.

No clues in the goal

Twice the man from Gijón was asked who will occupy the goal and both times he was ironic so as not to give clues. “I wouldn’t mind saying it, but I’m not going to do Jane Andersson any favors, as a child I was taught that the rival, few things. The goalkeeper will come from David de Gea, Robert Sánchez and Unai Simón, “he joked.

And of the Swedes, he analyzed that “they play quite direct, we have a long ball in the pressure, they are strong at the top, we already know Isak, I don’t know who will accompany him at the top, there is also Forsberg, the loss of Kulusevski is important for them , but we will try to counteract it, let our forces be seen. It will be an intense match, “he predicted.

Luis Enrique insisted in the conference that “it has nothing to do with” going to an international appointment as a coach or player. “I remember the illusion of my first World Cup as a footballer, zero worries. As a coach, the movie is very different, more intense, and many decisions to be made. Unusual things have happened in concentration, but I try to enjoy it and always get a positive side, “he concluded.

Perhaps that is why, these days, he has not been able to practice one of his great passions, cycling. But “next month I’ll get on it for sure,” he promised with a smile.