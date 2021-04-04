The Game Begins: ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ Trailer

The 90s nostalgia has ended up erecting Space jam (massacred by critics at the time) as a kind of cult film, hence in the end Warner could not contain himself and launched a late sequel. Fifteen years after Michael Jordan join the Looney Tunes, Malcolm D. Lee gets at the controls of Space Jam: New Legends, with the leading role of Lebron James as heir to Jordan and producing Ryan coogler, creator of Black panther. A few weeks ago, Entertainment Weekly published an extensive report on the film, and the images of the Looney Tunes were highly commented on by Internet users.

Not only because of the de-sexualization of Lola Bunny (capable of generating outrage in the networks because things are like that) but also because of the apparent alternation between traditional animation and 3D when recreating the mythical characters of Warner Bros., which They threw the question of how New Legends would distance itself from the original film. The trailer for the sequel, just released, gives us the answer: we can see the Looney Tunes in both 3D and 2D, being accompanied in this format with a cartoon version of LeBron James as he tries to train them for an upcoming and epic game basketball.

Beyond this revelation, the intense trailer confirms the peculiar plot that we already knew: James tries to rescue his son Cedric Joe, and during his search he not only ends up lost in something called the ‘Server-verse’, but has to see how the evil Al G Rythm (Don cheadle) steals your Instagram followers. While recruiting the Looney Tunes to help him (in the trailer we can see Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the controversial Lola), James will discover how some of the most iconic properties of Warner Bros. coexist in the Server-verse.

We knew that characters from Mad Max, Matrix, Casablanca or DC, but in the trailer we see the Yogi bear in exchange already (confirming the link of New Legends with Ready Player One) none other than the Iron Giant. The movie opens next July 16th, and you can see the trailer in Spanish under these lines.