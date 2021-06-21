“The game against Slovakia is life or death”

06/21/2021

On at 13:57 CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

César Azpilicueta, defender of the Spanish team, admitted that the team must improve to engage the Spanish fans and qualified Wednesday’s game against Slovakia “life or death”. The victory is shaping up to be the only result that allows Spain to continue in Euro 2021.

Azpilicueta stressed that “the dressing room is really looking forward to it, we would like a better situation, be with six points, but the important thing is to depend on himself and that we play at home. It’s like a playoff. “

The defender insisted that the match is “heads or tails“and that in these tournaments there have been situations of all kinds:” The national team has won the World Cup or Euro Cups going through all kinds of situations. We have a lot of young people, but we have all had experiences in difficult situations and each one of us knows what we must contribute. You have to go for them together. “

The Chelsea player appealed to be “solid in both areas“to face the” new challenge “that would be the eighth:”The important thing is how it ends. With Chelesa they gave us up for dead in January and we won the Champions League. & Rdquor;

Self-critical

As a veteran player his message was that “we are alive, we depend on ourselves. We have to be humble, self-critical and value what we do well. It is life or death and we are hungry to move forward. “

On the support of the fans, Azpilicueta clarified that “we are not going to ask for anything, we have to prove it. It is normal that the fans did not expect two draws. We are not jumping happy saying that we are going to win the European Championship “. The full-back insisted that”we need to give the fans this push, the fans are eager, whenever we play in our country, the support is incredible. Now we have another chance and the feeling has to be reciprocal. ” Azpilicueta appealed to “fight and not give up. We must learn, improve and all row in the same direction. “

The ‘blue’ captain has not played for a minute yet and his place is occupied by a footballer who is not a born winger like Marcos Llorente. About, Azpilicueta affirmed that “the objective is to contribute the maximum to the team, I prepare to play, there is a coach and a staff that makes decisions for the team. I have to contribute from the bench. Marcos is a marvel, he has had a spectacular season. At Chelsea I have had to play in a position which is not usual. Marcos adapts, he is in great shape and I am going to support him to the full. “